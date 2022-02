HSBC on Tuesday announced bumper 2021 profits and plans to repurchase shares worth up to $1.0 billion as the Asia-focused bank continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and major restructuring. The lender endured a tumultuous 2020 like the rest of the banking sector as the virus outbreak rocked the economy just as it embarked on a restructuring programme to slash 35,000 jobs to refocus on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East. Pre-tax profit soared 115 percent to $18.9 billion in 2021 from the prior year, helped by lower bad loans and operating expenses. Net profit more than tripled to $12.6 billion, up from $3.9 bilion last time around.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO