UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

By ETF Daily News Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS,...

#Ufpi#Debt To Equity Ratio#Ufp Industries#Fy2023#Stifel Nicolaus#Pe#The Thomson Reuters
