ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Stranger Things 4' will start with a time jump — see a full timeline of the show's seasons here

By Kim Renfro
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJtxE_0eJtUnhI00
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven on the first three seasons of "Stranger Things" on Netflix.

Netflix

The first three seasons of Netflix's "Stranger Things" take place over almost exactly two years, going from 1983 to 1985. While the younger kids on the show start out in seventh grade, by the time season three ends they should be in high school.

Now a new press release about "Stranger Things 4" tells us that the new episodes will kick off six months after the Battle of Starcourt.

Keep reading for a look at the timeline of major events starting with the pilot episode of "Stranger Things."

November 6, 1983: Eleven opens the Gate and Will Byers disappears.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkVWd_0eJtUnhI00
"Stranger Things."

Curtis Baker/Netflix

The first season of "Stranger Things" kicks off on November 6, 1983. Eleven accidentally opens the Gate and lets the Demogorgon into Hawkins, Indiana, and Will Byers goes missing when he is pulled into the Upside Down.

Over the next week or so, Will's mom Joyce and his friends frantically search for him. After Will is found, the season one finale  jumps forward to mid-December, 1983, and shows Will still struggling with his connection to the Upside Down.

June 28, 1984: The Russian government tests its Gate-opening machine and fails.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05n9IB_0eJtUnhI00
The third season of "Stranger Things" opens with a scene which takes place before the events of season two.

Neflix

The third season of "Stranger Things" starts off with a scene in Russia. This sequence happened in the summer of 1984 — it was a flashback to what was happening before the events in season two.

This machine test fails, but we know the team of scientists continued working on their secret project and moved to Hawkins to set up a new laboratory while all the events of "Stranger Things" season two were taking place.

October 28, 1984: Will visits the Hawkins National Lab for tests as the main events of season two begin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mf8Kp_0eJtUnhI00
The boys in Hawkins.

Courtesy Netflix

In the first episode of season two, Halloween is just around the corner in the fall of 1984 and the main kid-characters are in eighth grade.  Eleven is secretly living with Hopper, and her long-lost "sister" Kali (008) is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when the second season begins.

About a week or so passes before Eleven saves Hawkins once again by closing the Gate inside Hawkins National Lab.

Then the show jumps ahead a month to the iconic Snow Ball at Hawkins Middles School for the final scene of season two.

Dr. Owens (the man who was running Hawkins National Lab throughout season two) had told Hopper to keep Eleven laying low for a year or so, but we see that commitment starting to falter when the next season starts and only about seven months have passed.

June 28, 1985: Season three begins with antics at the mall and an important power failure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FyYjj_0eJtUnhI00
Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max on Netflix's "Stranger Things 3."

Netflix

Season three jumps from the failed Russian test in 1984 to exactly one year later in the summer of 1985.

By now Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max have all graduated from middle school and are about to start their freshman year at Hawkins High. (You can see a breakdown of how old the stars of "Stranger Things" are compared to their characters here ).

Sometime after Eleven closed the Gate at the Hawkins National Lab, a faction of the Russian government purchased a bunch of land in the area and built a secret underground bunker. As we see in season three, they were able to successfully use their new machine to reopen the Gate and it causes a massive power failure in Hawkins.

Season three becomes a new horror-filled adventure over the course of a few days as Eleven and her friends have to fight the Mind Flayer and once again figure out how to close the Gate. In order to close the Gate this time, Hopper winds up sacrificing himself.

Or so it seems.

October 1985: The closing minutes of 'Stranger Things 3' happen as the teens all say their goodbyes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVJbB_0eJtUnhI00
Will hugging Lucas.

Netflix

When the show jumps forwards another three months, to October 1985, Eleven and Joyce are mourning Hopper's death. But as Insider had guessed back in 2019, Hopper didn't actually die .

In the final moments of season three, we simply see the Byers and Eleven saying goodbye to Hawkins as they move across the country. The kids promise to make plans to visit, mentioning that Thanksgiving or Christmas might be the next time they see one another.

January 1986: The beginning of 'Stranger Things 4' will jump ahead as the kids are all trying to get through freshman year of high school.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BFsN_0eJtUnhI00
A still from "Stranger Things" season four.

Netflix

The new synopsis released by Netflix says season four (which they stylize as "Stranger Things 4") jumps ahead in time to 1986.

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins," the synopsis said. "Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier."

The Battle of Starcourt happened in the third season's finale, which would have been right around the July 4, 1985.

So a six-month time jump puts us in January 1986, with all the younger "Stranger Things" teenagers still freshman in high school.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 (& It’s Narrated by Lady Whistledown, of Course)

We couldn't have asked for a better Valentine's Day gift than a peek at more Bridgerton, and Netflix certainly delivered. The streaming site just dropped the trailer for season 2 of the uber-successful series, which returns on March 25. In the clip, we see everything from heated fencing matches to passionate kisses, and we even get a glimpse at Lady Whistledown herself (but if you somehow haven't watched season one yet, we won't spoil her identity for you).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Billboard

5 New Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime That Are Still in Theaters

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re like the millions of moviegoers who have yet to fully return to theaters, Amazon...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Ryan Reynolds and Marvel stars in new Netflix movie

Netflix has finally offered up a first proper look at The Adam Project, an upcoming sci-fi movie that'll see Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds share the screen with Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana. Written by Banshee's Jonathan Tropper and directed by Shawn Levy, who fairly recently worked with Reynolds on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Thanksgiving#Netflix Netflix#The Battle Of Starcourt#Russian#Hawki
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
Parade

Does Elsa Die on 1883? What You Need to Know About the Fate of the Show's Narrator

In “Racing Clouds”—one of the most heartbreaking episodes so far of 1883—what was left of the wagon train hobbled on its way across a desolate plain but had to stop when Josef (Marc Rissman) and his wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora) were injured when they crossed paths with a rattlesnake. Risa was thrown from her horse after the venomous snake bit the horse and then Josef was bitten when he stopped to help her.
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

309K+
Followers
22K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy