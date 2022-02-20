ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Former UFC star Chad Mendes overpowered opponent in his awesome and bloody bareknuckle debut

By Alan Dawson
 2 days ago
Chad Mendes scored a thumping, bullying, powerful win on his BKFC debut Saturday.

Photo by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

  • Chad Mendes power-punched his way to a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship victory.
  • It was the former UFC star's debut in bare knuckle, but he looked right at home.
  • Watch highlights of the bullying win right here.

Former UFC star Chad Mendes overpowered his Saturday opponent in an awesome and blood-stained debut for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship organization.

The former NCAA championship wrestler retired from mixed martial arts in 2018 with a strong pro record of 18 wins (eight knockouts, two submissions, and eight decisions) against five losses.

It was perhaps unclear how well the 36-year-old would perform in the grueling, often-unforgivable world of bare knuckle.

But Mendes produced an incredible performance as he bullied Joshuah Alvarez, overpowered him constantly, and beat him so bad that he ended up bleeding profusely from the mouth.

It was a joy to watch unfold.

It was as if Mendes was hellbent on securing a thumping finish as he swung his fists efficiently, with bad intentions.

It was no surprise to see Alvarez on the floor at the end of the second round, as Mendes had been teeing off in search of a one-punch knockout.

Watch it here:

Mendes scored a second knockdown in the third round:

Mendes sent Alvarez crashing to the canvas a total of four times before the bout was eventually called off.

See Alvarez, bloodied from the mouth, right here:

It was Mendes' first win in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, in his debut no less, and his first combat sports victory for four years.

Elsewhere on the "KnuckleMania 2" card, that took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Mike Perry out-pointed Julian Lane by unanimous decision.

Luis Palomino decisioned Martin Brown in a BKFC lightweight title fight, Christine Ferea upset Britain Hart for the BKFC women's flyweight title, and Uly Diaz — who scored the fastest ever knockout in BKFC history with a three-second finish in 2020 — scored another knockout, finishing Sawyer Depee in the second round.

