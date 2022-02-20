ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

REVIEW Olympics-Ski-jumping-Suit disqualifications leave dark cloud

By Mitch Phillips
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYbo4_0eJtTZKD00
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ski Jumping - Mixed Team 1st Round - National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 7, 2022. Katharina Althaus of Germany in action. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ski jumping's gold medals were spread around the sport's superpowers but the big talking point of the Olympic programme was the slew of "suit violation" disqualifications that turned the inaugural mixed team event into something of a farce.

Slovenia won that event and, with gold and bronze in the women's individual and silver in the men's team, finished top of the mini-medals table for the first time.

However their path to mixed-team gold was eased considerably by the disqualifications that a Norwegian official described as a "dark day for the sport" and were hardly the showcase organisers had hoped for as the event made its Olympic bow.

Quadruple world champions Germany did not even make the final after "devastated" individual silver medallist Katharina Althaus was - for the first time in her 11-year career - disqualified for her suit being "too loose".

In the final, women from Japan, Austria and Norway - twice - also fell foul of the complex rules that link suits and skis to bodyweight in an attempt to remove any advantage that can be gained from athletes being lighter.

Althaus, who had worn the same suit two days earlier in the individual competition, said the decision "destroyed women's ski jumping", which was allowed into the Games in 2014.

SUIT POLICE

Ursa Bogataj and Nika Kriznar, who took gold and bronze in the women's individual event, escaped the suit police to help Slovenia to gold alongside Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc.

Canada took a shock bronze, their first ever Olympic ski jumping medal, completing an emotional turnaround for 18-year-old Alexandria Loutitt, who had been disqualified in the individual event after weighing in 300 grammes too light.

It was also a huge turnaround, albeit over a four-year period, for Bogataj, who finished 30th and last in the 2018 women's individual final but took gold in Beijing.

There were lovely scenes at the end when she hugged best friend and room mate Kriznar after she claimed the bronze.

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi came into the Games as the form male jumper and duly delivered by winning the normal hill title.

He was close to completing a golden double too, until Norway's Marius Lindvik knocked him down to silver with the last jump of the large hill final.

Despite his World Cup dominance, Kobayashi's return from the biggest events had been meagre, but he was the most consistent performer in difficult, windy conditions as he claimed Japan's first normal hill gold for 50 years.

He had to settle for silver in the large hill though as Lindvik delivered a monster 151.3-pointer with the final jump of the competition.

The men's team event was also decided on the last jump as Manuel Fettner delivered the goods for Austria, a disappointing fourth in Pyeongchang, to edge out Slovenia.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Larry Sanchez
2d ago

There SHOULD have been MASS DESERTIONS, WALK-OUTS, from the HEAVILY RIGGED, LUDICROUSLY DISCRIMINATORY Chinese Olympics! That there WAS NOT is the REAL STAIN on Olympic history and traditions.

Reply(1)
4
ptm2023
2d ago

I think China did its best to curtail other countries from winning medals. I read where they put athletes who were expected to medal in isolation & told they tested positive for COVID-19 when they didn’t test positive, & kept them in isolation until their event was over. Obviously it didn’t work. I hope the IOC is proud of themselves letting The Olympics be held in China again.

Reply
4
Related
Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Silver medal-winning US pairs figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are sued for performing to House of the Rising Sun by Heavy Young Heathens

Brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian, professionally known as Heavy Young Heathens, have filed a lawsuit saying NBC, U.S. Figure Skating, and figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier violated their copyrights by using their version of House of the Rising Sun at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The brothers said...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryoyu Kobayashi
Person
Katharina Althaus
Person
Marius Lindvik
The Independent

Eileen Gu’s Instagram comment causes fury in China

Olympic gold medal freestyle skier Eileen Gu has upset some social media users with her comments about using VPNs in China.The "Great Firewall of China" blocks numerous sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google and YouTube. The government prefers to use local companies, registered in China, so it can have more control over their operations, tax, and content it deems sensitive.Throughout the Beijing Winter Olympics, the pro-skier has been uploading inspirational posts about her experience at the games on Instagram, a blocked site, prompting one user to ask how she's allowed to use the restricted platform.“Why can you use Instagram...
WORLD
The Independent

Red alerts put on travel to Mexico from the US

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Mexico on its highest travel advisory list.The American nation is now classified as a “Level 4” destination, meaning “very high risk” from Covid infections. If people do have to travel they should be “up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines”, according to CDC advice.Mexico is one of dozens of other destinations that are now a very high travel risk due to coronavirus. The travel advice map is predominantly red, with more than 120 countries with “high risk”  warnings. Red countries include those with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 people over...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Canada#Dark Cloud#Zhangjiakou#Norwegian
BBC

What happened to the British children born to black GIs?

Eighty years ago, US soldiers began arriving in the UK to help in the fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. In a small sleepy village in Suffolk, life was about to change forever. Best friends Eldridge Marriot and Trevor Everett grew up together in Tostock village, where they still live today.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
KPEL 96.5

Banned Baby Names: See What Names Made the List

Did you know that there are baby names that are banned?. Yes, even in America there are certain names that you can not name your children. I guess on some level I figured there were names that were not acceptable baby names but I have never really looked into it until now.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reuters

Reuters

324K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy