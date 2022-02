You may have seen a viral video circulating a while back showing the shocking result of soaking strawberries in salt water—the “kitchen hack” depicts tiny bug-like bacteria being extracted from the strawberries when they are left in the salt water mixture for a long period of time. What ensued was an online frenzy of people panicking that they weren’t washing their producen thoroughly enough. Although we’ve always been told to rinse our produce before eating or cooking with it, sometimes we rush through the process, or don’t do it at all. What exactly happens if you eat unwashed produce, and should you be worried if you don’t do it consistently?

