Basketball

Saturday’s Scores

By AP News
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with...

wtmj.com

WEAU-TV 13

Pairings announced for WIAA high school boys basketball tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Using video streams, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the pairings for the 2022 WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament Sunday. In Wisconsin, all eligible high schools are selected to participate across five divisions, culminating with the semifinals and championships at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
MADISON, WI
Wiscnews.com

Baraboo's Luke Statz takes second at sectionals to advance to state

SUN PRAIRIE – Baraboo junior Luke Statz knew who Wisconsin Rapids sophomore Ashton Fischer was when the two faced off in the 182-pound finals at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Sun Prairie High School. Fischer (30-4), who’s ranked eighth in Div. 1 at 182 according to...
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Division 1 Sectional Wrestling Finals

Local wrestlers advancing to next week’s state tournament at the Kohl Center:. Kyler Neuberger (Beaver Dam) Nolan Vils (Sauk Prairie) COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

UWO women advance in WIAC Tournament

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Jenna Jorgensen had 14 points and Leah Porath chipped in 13 as the Titans defeated the UW-La Crosse Eagles, 65-50. UW-Oshkosh will now play at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday in the WIAC Tournament semifinals. The Titans are 1-1 this year against the Warhawks.
OSHKOSH, WI
Person
Craig Parker
La Crosse Tribune

WIAA wrestling sectionals: Holmen sends seven to Division 1 state meet

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Parker Kratochvill had a difficult decision to make as he approached his final postseason as a Holmen High School wrestler. After spending most of his senior season competing at 152 pounds, Kratochvill and coach Jason Lulloff determined that 145 pounds was the right place to be when the WIAA Division 1 tournament series came around.
HOLMEN, WI
WSAW

Hilight Zone Podcast: A Century in the Making

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first ever, Marshfield is outright Wisconsin Valley Conference champions. With an 11-0 record in the conference so far, the year 2022 will be on the banner forever. Noah Manderfeld speaks to coach Chris Fischer, Gavin Fravert and Chase Hinson about the season and their...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Lutheran denies Cedarburg’s challenge 68-57

Stretched out and finally snapped, Milwaukee Lutheran put just enough pressure on Cedarburg to earn a 68-57 victory on February 19 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. In recent action on February 11, Milwaukee Lutheran faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and Cedarburg took on West Bend East on February...
CEDARBURG, WI
WJBF

High school basketball playoff roundup | Tuesday, February 22

STORY WILL BE UPDATED Below are scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball playoff games: BOYS Northside Warner Robins 37, Grovetown 93 Houston County 56, Evans 64 Glenn Hills 57, Vidalia 85 Denmark-Olar 77, Calhoun County 84 GIRLS Northside Warner Robins 37, Grovetown 58 Lithia Springs 35, Greenbrier 51 Jeff Davis 20, Josey 72 Early County […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WausauPilot

Wausau West team 1 wins high school curling crown

The Wausau West team 1 won the boys high school state curling championship over the weekend at the Wausau Curling Center. The West boys defeated Portage in the finals, after having out-curled the Wausau boys team 2 in the semi-finals. The Wausau West girls team 1 finished runner up to...
WAUSAU, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine William Horlick pockets narrow victory over Lake Geneva Badger 60-51

Racine William Horlick knocked off Lake Geneva Badger 60-51 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Mequon Homestead edges Greenfield Whitnall in tough test 65-60

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mequon Homestead’s direction just enough to squeeze past Greenfield Whitnall 65-60 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. In recent action on February 8, Mequon Homestead faced off against Hartford and Greenfield Whitnall took on Milwaukee Lutheran on February 11 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MEQUON, WI
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Hortonville’s Celeste Ratka joins Sports Xtra

(WFRV) – Before the WIAA girls basketball playoffs tip off, top-seeded Hortonville is reflecting on another FVA title and a number one ranking. Polar Bears head coach Celeste Ratka joined Sports Xtra in studio Sunday to break down her team’s goals for the postseason. Click the video for the full interview.
HORTONVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah, FVL, Notre Dame, Brillion and Roncalli receive No. 1 seeds

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the boys basketball postseason brackets and six teams from Northeast Wisconsin received No. 1 seeds. The top-seeded are teams are: Neenah, Fox Valley Lutheran, Notre Dame, Brillion, Roncalli and Iola-Scandinavia. The postseason tips off March 1 and the state tournament is at the...
BRILLION, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Case girls looking to regain consistency.

After getting off to a solid start to the season, the Racine Case girls basketball team is looking to regain their early season magic going into the playoffs. Currently, the Eagles sit at 12-11 on the season and will go into the playoffs this week with a fifth place finish in the Southeast Conference.
RACINE, WI
GazetteXtra

WIAA boys basketball computer gives Milton a No. 2 seeding in its Division 2 sectional

The field is set for WIAA state boys basketball tournament regionals and sectionals. For the first time, a computer algorithm created the seedings that filled the brackets and set the pairings—based on a formula that quantified a team’s record and the quality of its opponents. In past years, coaches would get together and vote on seedings, but many believed that process had grown too political to remain effective. Prior to...
MILTON, WI
GazetteXtra

Olstad leads area gymnasts at the Nordy Invitational

Ireland Olstad of the Milton/Edgerton co-operative team won the uneven bars and finished fourth in the all-around to lead area gymnasts at the Nordy Invitational in Mukwonago on Saturday. The Burlington/Badger co-op won the team title, with the Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine co-op second. Milton/Edgerton was fourth and Janesville Craig eighth. Olstad, an Edgerton senior, won uneven bars with a score of 9.575. ...
MUKWONAGO, WI
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin prep boys basketball brackets released

The prep playoff brackets for Wisconsin boys basketball have been released. Listed below are some local Northland pairings, click on the links for the full brackets. In Division 1, sixth seeded Superior will host 11th seeded Wausau West Friday March 4 at 7pm. In Division 2, 4th seeded Rice Lake...
SUPERIOR, WI
WSAW

SPASH boys basketball win in Sam Hauser’s return

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win over Northland Pines in NBA player and former SPASH great Sam Hauser’s return. Hauser, who’s on his all-star break, was attending his first game in the gym since watching his brother Joey play at SPASH. The...
STEVENS POINT, WI

