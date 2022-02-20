Saturday’s Scores

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Using video streams, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the pairings for the 2022 WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament Sunday. In Wisconsin, all eligible high schools are selected to participate across five divisions, culminating with the semifinals and championships at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Parker Kratochvill had a difficult decision to make as he approached his final postseason as a Holmen High School wrestler. After spending most of his senior season competing at 152 pounds, Kratochvill and coach Jason Lulloff determined that 145 pounds was the right place to be when the WIAA Division 1 tournament series came around.
The Wausau West team 1 won the boys high school state curling championship over the weekend at the Wausau Curling Center. The West boys defeated Portage in the finals, after having out-curled the Wausau boys team 2 in the semi-finals. The Wausau West girls team 1 finished runner up to...
The prep playoff brackets for Wisconsin boys basketball have been released. Listed below are some local Northland pairings, click on the links for the full brackets. In Division 1, sixth seeded Superior will host 11th seeded Wausau West Friday March 4 at 7pm. In Division 2, 4th seeded Rice Lake...
Ireland Olstad of the Milton/Edgerton co-operative team won the uneven bars and finished fourth in the all-around to lead area gymnasts at the Nordy Invitational in Mukwonago on Saturday.
The Burlington/Badger co-op won the team title, with the Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine co-op second. Milton/Edgerton was fourth and Janesville Craig eighth.
Olstad, an Edgerton senior, won uneven bars with a score of 9.575.
...
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team advanced seven qualifiers to next week's WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament on Saturday. The Blackhawks crowned two champions and had five other competitors place second at the Richland Center Sectional. Junior Rhett Koenig (47-2, 132 pounds)...
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Jenna Jorgensen had 14 points and Leah Porath chipped in 13 as the Titans defeated the UW-La Crosse Eagles, 65-50. UW-Oshkosh will now play at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday in the WIAC Tournament semifinals. The Titans are 1-1 this year against the Warhawks.
Stretched out and finally snapped, Milwaukee Lutheran put just enough pressure on Cedarburg to earn a 68-57 victory on February 19 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. In recent action on February 11, Milwaukee Lutheran faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and Cedarburg took on West Bend East on February...
Racine William Horlick knocked off Lake Geneva Badger 60-51 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.
A tight-knit tilt turned in Mequon Homestead’s direction just enough to squeeze past Greenfield Whitnall 65-60 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. In recent action on February 8, Mequon Homestead faced off against Hartford and Greenfield Whitnall took on Milwaukee Lutheran on February 11 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The St. Mary’s boys hockey team picked up a marquee win on the road at Olympia Ice Center Tuesday evening, taking down non-league opponent Central Catholic by a score of
The post School Sports Roundup: St. Mary’s boys hockey tops Central Catholic at Cardinal Classic appeared first on Itemlive.
The field is set for WIAA state boys basketball tournament regionals and sectionals.
For the first time, a computer algorithm created the seedings that filled the brackets and set the pairings—based on a formula that quantified a team’s record and the quality of its opponents.
In past years, coaches would get together and vote on seedings, but many believed that process had grown too political to remain effective. Prior to...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the boys basketball postseason brackets and six teams from Northeast Wisconsin received No. 1 seeds. The top-seeded are teams are: Neenah, Fox Valley Lutheran, Notre Dame, Brillion, Roncalli and Iola-Scandinavia. The postseason tips off March 1 and the state tournament is at the...
(WFRV) – Before the WIAA girls basketball playoffs tip off, top-seeded Hortonville is reflecting on another FVA title and a number one ranking. Polar Bears head coach Celeste Ratka joined Sports Xtra in studio Sunday to break down her team’s goals for the postseason. Click the video for the full interview.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win over Northland Pines in NBA player and former SPASH great Sam Hauser’s return. Hauser, who’s on his all-star break, was attending his first game in the gym since watching his brother Joey play at SPASH. The...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Notre Dame boys hockey team is no stranger to playing in Madison, and for the third straight year, the Tritons are on the cusp of another berth in the state tournament. Tuesday night, NDA faces Fond du Lac to book a spot in the sectional final. The top-seeded Tritons […]
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Memoninee Boys basketball team was eager to get back on track after an underwhelming performance against Escanaba in their last outing. The Maroons went to Kingsford and topped the Flivvers in our Game of the Week. Menominee went on to win the game, 47 to 34, to capture the Great Northern Conference title. Local 3 caught up with head coach Sam Larson and senior Aidan Bellisle after the game.
WAUKESHA – D.C. Everest had swimmers compete in four events at the 2022 WIAA Division 1 State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday at Waukesha South High School. Sophomore David Mayer earned a pair of top-six individual finishes for Everest as he placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 46.17 seconds and sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:40.79.
Saddled up and ready to go, Manitowoc Lutheran spurred past Mishicot 73-56 on February 21 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.
MILTON
Ireland Olstad was the individual star during Saturday’s Badger Conference gymnastics meet.
The Edgerton High School senior won two events and the all-around championship to help her Milton/Edgerton team capture third place in the eight-team field.
Olstad won on the uneven bars with a score of 9.475 points, and added a victory on balance...
