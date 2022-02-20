ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s Scores

By AP News
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 64, Milw. Bay View 45. Some high school basketball scores provided by...

wtmj.com

WSAW

Pairings announced for WIAA high school boys basketball tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Using video streams, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the pairings for the 2022 WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament Sunday. In Wisconsin, all eligible high schools are selected to participate across five divisions, culminating with the semifinals and championships at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
MADISON, WI
La Crosse Tribune

WIAA wrestling sectionals: Holmen sends seven to Division 1 state meet

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Parker Kratochvill had a difficult decision to make as he approached his final postseason as a Holmen High School wrestler. After spending most of his senior season competing at 152 pounds, Kratochvill and coach Jason Lulloff determined that 145 pounds was the right place to be when the WIAA Division 1 tournament series came around.
HOLMEN, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West team 1 wins high school curling crown

The Wausau West team 1 won the boys high school state curling championship over the weekend at the Wausau Curling Center. The West boys defeated Portage in the finals, after having out-curled the Wausau boys team 2 in the semi-finals. The Wausau West girls team 1 finished runner up to...
WAUSAU, WI
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin prep boys basketball brackets released

The prep playoff brackets for Wisconsin boys basketball have been released. Listed below are some local Northland pairings, click on the links for the full brackets. In Division 1, sixth seeded Superior will host 11th seeded Wausau West Friday March 4 at 7pm. In Division 2, 4th seeded Rice Lake...
SUPERIOR, WI
GazetteXtra

Olstad leads area gymnasts at the Nordy Invitational

Ireland Olstad of the Milton/Edgerton co-operative team won the uneven bars and finished fourth in the all-around to lead area gymnasts at the Nordy Invitational in Mukwonago on Saturday. The Burlington/Badger co-op won the team title, with the Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine co-op second. Milton/Edgerton was fourth and Janesville Craig eighth. Olstad, an Edgerton senior, won uneven bars with a score of 9.575. ...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Fox11online.com

UWO women advance in WIAC Tournament

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Jenna Jorgensen had 14 points and Leah Porath chipped in 13 as the Titans defeated the UW-La Crosse Eagles, 65-50. UW-Oshkosh will now play at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday in the WIAC Tournament semifinals. The Titans are 1-1 this year against the Warhawks.
OSHKOSH, WI
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Lutheran denies Cedarburg’s challenge 68-57

Stretched out and finally snapped, Milwaukee Lutheran put just enough pressure on Cedarburg to earn a 68-57 victory on February 19 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. In recent action on February 11, Milwaukee Lutheran faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and Cedarburg took on West Bend East on February...
CEDARBURG, WI
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Racine County Eye

Racine William Horlick pockets narrow victory over Lake Geneva Badger 60-51

Racine William Horlick knocked off Lake Geneva Badger 60-51 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Mequon Homestead edges Greenfield Whitnall in tough test 65-60

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mequon Homestead’s direction just enough to squeeze past Greenfield Whitnall 65-60 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. In recent action on February 8, Mequon Homestead faced off against Hartford and Greenfield Whitnall took on Milwaukee Lutheran on February 11 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MEQUON, WI
GazetteXtra

WIAA boys basketball computer gives Milton a No. 2 seeding in its Division 2 sectional

The field is set for WIAA state boys basketball tournament regionals and sectionals. For the first time, a computer algorithm created the seedings that filled the brackets and set the pairings—based on a formula that quantified a team’s record and the quality of its opponents. In past years, coaches would get together and vote on seedings, but many believed that process had grown too political to remain effective. Prior to...
MILTON, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah, FVL, Notre Dame, Brillion and Roncalli receive No. 1 seeds

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the boys basketball postseason brackets and six teams from Northeast Wisconsin received No. 1 seeds. The top-seeded are teams are: Neenah, Fox Valley Lutheran, Notre Dame, Brillion, Roncalli and Iola-Scandinavia. The postseason tips off March 1 and the state tournament is at the...
BRILLION, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hortonville’s Celeste Ratka joins Sports Xtra

(WFRV) – Before the WIAA girls basketball playoffs tip off, top-seeded Hortonville is reflecting on another FVA title and a number one ranking. Polar Bears head coach Celeste Ratka joined Sports Xtra in studio Sunday to break down her team’s goals for the postseason. Click the video for the full interview.
HORTONVILLE, WI
WSAW

SPASH boys basketball win in Sam Hauser’s return

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win over Northland Pines in NBA player and former SPASH great Sam Hauser’s return. Hauser, who’s on his all-star break, was attending his first game in the gym since watching his brother Joey play at SPASH. The...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WFRV Local 5

Notre Dame hockey seeks third straight trip to state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Notre Dame boys hockey team is no stranger to playing in Madison, and for the third straight year, the Tritons are on the cusp of another berth in the state tournament. Tuesday night, NDA faces Fond du Lac to book a spot in the sectional final. The top-seeded Tritons […]
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

GAME OF THE WEEK: Maroons clinch GNC title with win over Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Memoninee Boys basketball team was eager to get back on track after an underwhelming performance against Escanaba in their last outing. The Maroons went to Kingsford and topped the Flivvers in our Game of the Week. Menominee went on to win the game, 47 to 34, to capture the Great Northern Conference title. Local 3 caught up with head coach Sam Larson and senior Aidan Bellisle after the game.
KINGSFORD, MI
Racine County Eye

Manitowoc Lutheran rides the rough off Mishicot 73-56

Saddled up and ready to go, Manitowoc Lutheran spurred past Mishicot 73-56 on February 21 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MISHICOT, WI

