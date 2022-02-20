ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Case You Missed it: Actor Jason Momoa Visits Nashville

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville.

And it looks like he spent some time at a few iconic places from The Ryman, hanging out on Broadway, Gibson guitar, and checking out some motorcycles with American Pickers, Mike Wolfe.

Momoa shared in a social media post, “NASHVILLE WOW. blew my mind. ON THE ROAM @discoveryplus so many amazing moments. motorcycles music guitars ohana all my aloha to @cyclemos @mikewolfeamericanpicker @urbancowboyhotels @lyonporter @blackpumas dan nicky and dean @theryman @dicemagazine @gueikian @gibsonguitar @cartervintageguitars excited to show everyone. aloha j”

Mike Wolfe shared via Instagram, “Excited to be a piece to the puzzle of your new project. Antique motorcycles are the vehicles that brought us together. Storytellers, Iowa boys, and constantly on the roam. Love you brother @cyclemos @prideofgypsies”

While we don’t know exactly why Momoa was in Nashville, we might have a clue in his message when he mentioned On the Roam, a new show that will air on Discovery Plus.

In announcing the show, Discovery Plus shared, “On the Roam, the series follows Momoa as he travels across the country to meet the extraordinary individuals blazing their own path – from craftsmen to motorcycle fabricators, musicians to athletes.”

“Momoa has spent his entire life taking the road less traveled and surrounding himself with men and women like those masters of their own passion who are introduced in the series, individuals on an endless quest to make a difference in their field and the lives around them. In engaging with those who share his love and passion for the craft, he explores not just their unique trade or skill, but a deeper way of seeing the world through their eyes. It is a journey of intention – an endless quest with purpose and celebrating those who make a difference in the world around them,” it continued.

No release date has been announced for the series yet.

