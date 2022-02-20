Qualcomm's next flagship SoC to support the AV1 video codec

Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus impress with compelling hardware, delightful displays, and powerful performance. The Samsung Galaxy S22 family of phones is finally here. These are the main flagship devices from Samsung for the next year and go head-to-head with the likes of the Apple iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, OnePlus 10 Pro, and more. In such a competitive landscape, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus need to stand out in order to catch the eye of consumers near and far. While Samsung crafted an appealing pair of phones, the pricier and more fully-featured Galaxy S22 Ultra may steal sales from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. Even so, the smaller two of Samsung’s three new phones offer plenty to like — such as price points that start at just $799.

