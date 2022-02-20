ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

Sunday Spotlights!

madison-heights.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article#SundaySpotlights: Tiffany Poole has worked at the Active Adult Center since 2018; however she first started volunteering two years prior to that, running a Reminisce Group and helping out with various events and...

www.madison-heights.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Iowan

Student Spotlight: Olivia Brunning

University of Iowa painter Olivia Brunning speaks about their creative process and the importance of play in their work. Brunning’s BFA exhibition Hook, Line, and Sinker was on display Feb. 7-11 in the Visual Arts Building.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Madison Heights, MI
Taos News

Psychedelic Sunday

Sheverb wrapped up their recent tour in Taos Sunday night, where their Calexico-meets-Man-or-Astroman sound drew a crowd of about 50 people to Revolt Gallery. Jack Lorang opened the free show. Sheverb's Betty Benedeadly, left, told the audience that the woman-led band was headed back to Austin, Texas, to record a batch of new songs.
TAOS, NM
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
The Infatuation

Sunday In Brooklyn

A popular New York import, this all-day cafe and restaurant in Notting Hill serves brunch until 5pm. Not only that, but on the aforementioned brunch menu you’ll find a stack of pancakes so thick and fluffy that, if you opt for the XXL triple-tier stack, could pass off as a respectable birthday cake, so maybe stick to the double stack if you’re ordering other things. As well as some tasty shakshuka and egg sandwiches, you’ll find an all day menu serving proper food like roast chicken and beef burgers. But really, you should be here for brunch. Why? Because the pancakes that lured you here in the first place aren’t on the evening menu.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

We can’t even count how many times we’ve thought, “Oh, this is how General Hospital is writing off Peter August,” only to be proven wrong. But at last, it appears that the indestructible villain’s reign of terror really is over, what with having died with his mom-turned-aunt Anna by his side.
TV SERIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Amazing Johnathan Dies At 63

Stage magician The Amazing Johnathan, long a fixture in Las Vegas, has passed away. He was 63 years old. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he passed away in his home at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Johathan had reportedly been unresponsive for 36 hours prior to his death, after lying down for a nap on Monday. The cause of death is not yet known officially, but in 2009, Johnathan was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a degenerative disease that affects the muscles in the heart. In 2014, he told an audience that he had been given a year to live.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundayspotlights#Tiffany Poole#The Active Adult Center
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Threw His Emmy in the Trash

Though his career started before his appearance on the hit HBO series, actor Michael Imperioli is best known for his role of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Across the six seasons of the show, Imperioli was nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for his role, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2001, '03, '06, and '07, and winning the award in 2004, the same year that his on-screen partner Drea de Matteo won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. Speaking in a new interview, Imperioli told the tale of the night he won and how his Emmy ended up in the trash (spoiler, it got out of the trash).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Continues to Work on His Dream Car

Everyone has a dream in life. And for Tim Allen, it’s to build his dream car. On February 23, the famous actor and comedian uploaded a nine-minute video to his YouTube Channel. In the video, he takes viewers through the process of building his one-of-a-kind vehicle. Let’s take a look below.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy