Sunday Spotlights!

A popular New York import, this all-day cafe and restaurant in Notting Hill serves brunch until 5pm. Not only that, but on the aforementioned brunch menu you’ll find a stack of pancakes so thick and fluffy that, if you opt for the XXL triple-tier stack, could pass off as a respectable birthday cake, so maybe stick to the double stack if you’re ordering other things. As well as some tasty shakshuka and egg sandwiches, you’ll find an all day menu serving proper food like roast chicken and beef burgers. But really, you should be here for brunch. Why? Because the pancakes that lured you here in the first place aren’t on the evening menu.

