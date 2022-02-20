ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Britain has had royal, political and policing scandals before, but never all three at once | Andrew Rawnsley

By Andrew Rawnsley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrQWp_0eJtLkne00
Prince Andrew Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

Fit for a prince. “By royal appointment” has traditionally been a recommendation of provenance, quality and trustworthiness. A royal handle today serves as a warning of potential ignominy. As Oscar Wilde didn’t quite write, for one prince to be embroiled in scandal may be regarded as a misfortune, two looks like a pattern. Buckingham Palace must be fervently hoping that no one has anything on Prince Edward.

Prince Andrew is paying a large sum to a woman he claims never to have met rather than face interrogation about her accusations of sexual assault before a jury in New York. Prince Charles denies knowing anything about cash for honours , but says he will help the police with their inquiries into whether a Saudi billionaire’s payments to royal charities bought the donor a gong.

At times like these, when questions swirl around the conduct of two of the Queen’s sons, it would be usual for the monarch to seek succour from her prime minister. But Boris Johnson is not the go-to person for advice on how to avoid disgrace. Some members of Her Majesty’s government are even taking secret pleasure in the travails of the crown. It would suit Downing Street if the bad odours around the House of Windsor distracted public attention from the great stink generated by Number 10.

Britain is not unfamiliar with scandals of political and royal varieties, but this combination goes to the apex of the state in a way without precedent. We have the prime minister and the heir to the throne involved in investigations by the Metropolitan police, itself so poisoned with scandal that Dame Cressida Dick has been forced to quit as commissioner of the Met. This is happening at a time when the reputations of many other estates of the realm are severely corroded. Rarely a month, or a week, passes without one institution or another being put in the dock for incompetence, misconduct, cronyism or corruption. Faith in MPs has not recovered from the expenses outrages that were exposed in 2009 and it was not long ago that parliament was rocked by inquiries and resignations over sexual harassment and bullying. The House of Lords is tainted every time the bloated ranks of unelected peers are further swollen by the introduction of more party donors and muckers of the prime minister, a sleazy game that did not start with Mr Johnson, but one that he has played with characteristic brazenness.

The bankers have never restored the trust they lost when their avaricious recklessness led to the financial crash. This year’s bumper bonus season will do nothing to endear them to those feeling the squeeze on living standards. The deaths caused by the Grenfell Tower inferno, and the legacy of misery inflicted on the tens of thousands of people trapped in unsafe and unsellable flats, have made pariahs of the construction industry .

The House of Lords is further tainted every time the bloated ranks of unelected peers are further swollen by the introduction of more party donors

The reputation of the army has been diminished by defeats on the battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq along with bullying and sexual assault cases. The established church has expressed its “shame” over its failures to deal with sexual predators in dog collars. The pandemic has not seen the civil service purr like a Rolls Royce, but backfire like an old banger. The prime minister’s principal private secretary sent the invites to the notorious “bring your own booze party” in the garden of Number 10 and the hapless cabinet secretary had to recuse himself from leading an inquiry into lockdown-busting in Downing Street when it was revealed that his own office had hosted a quiz.

Journalists cannot be holier than thou, because the media has also debased itself. The tabloid press was disgraced by phone-hacking. The BBC has often been on the rack, most recently over the Martin Bashir business . Not just one or two of our once-venerated institutions are in trouble. The credibility and moral authority of the entire structure of public life is shuddering.

These multiple crises in multiple institutions have features in common. One overarching theme is a paucity of high-calibre personnel. Where are the leaders with the quality and strength of character to infuse the organisations they head with decent values? The Johnson government was guaranteed to be engulfed in opprobrium from the moment that Tory MPs decided to give the premiership to an amoral man. The Queen commands huge public respect, but she is notoriously reluctant to confront issues within her family. It took a long time and intense pressure before Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages. Three of the past four Met commissioners have been forced to quit. I struggle to decide whether leading London’s constabulary is too much for any one person or if the police are incapable of producing anyone with the smarts and grip to drive reform.

Where are the leaders with the quality and strength of character to infuse the organisations they head with decent values?

Other shared characteristics of dysfunctional institutions are hostility to legitimate criticism, an unwillingness to acknowledge mistakes and a resistance to being held accountable. All these were factors in the Post Office scandal . Hundreds of postmasters were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and embezzlement based on faulty evidence from a computer system known to be unreliable. Ruination was brought down on the reputations, livelihoods and families of wholly innocent people. Some were imprisoned, many were heavily fined, a lot were made bankrupt. The largest miscarriage of justice in recent British history, it is absolutely despicable. Yet none of the Post Office’s leadership at the time has been held to account. Nor has anyone from Fujitsu, the company to blame for the faulty software. Nor have any of the civil servants or politicians with supervisory responsibilities. More than 20 years since the first false prosecutions, a public inquiry is finally underway, but it is too late for many of the victims, at least four of whom are believed to have taken their own lives.

The political scientist David Runciman identified another pathology of sickly institutions when he wrote that degeneration is often sourced in “a growing sense of impunity among small networks of elites. As British society has become more unequal it has created pockets of privilege whose inhabitants are tempted to think that the normal rules don’t apply to them.” He wrote that eight years ago and it rings even truer today.

The princes were cocooned in plush pockets of privilege from the moment they were born. The prime minister has made a career of behaving as if normal rules don’t apply to him. It is dangerous when institutions are populated with entitled characters who believe they are superior to other citizens. Unchecked, this will inevitably lead to reprehensible conduct. The abuse of power reached a murderous level in the case of Wayne Couzens, the Met officer who abducted and killed Sarah Everard. The fall of Dame Cressida was in part impelled by the publication of a searing report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into misogyny, racism and other bigotries within the force. It revealed messages between officers in which one bragged about hitting his girlfriend, another told a female colleague he would “happily rape you”, jokes were made about killing black children and abuse was directed at Muslims and disabled people. In other walks of life, behaviour so disgusting would be career-ruining. Yet nine of the officers investigated kept their jobs and two were promoted.

From bad coppers to the delinquent at Number 10, from the lords of finance to the construction barons, from princes to dodgy parliamentarians, a culture of impunity is often at the root of institutional putrefaction. Left untreated, rot spreads. When wrongdoing by reprobate politicians goes unpunished, rogue police officers are emboldened to think that they can also get away with anything.

Once upon a time, Britons would have been astonished and appalled to find scandal simultaneously bespoiling their royal family, prime minister and largest police force. We are less shockable now. There’s a good reason, which is that there is much less naive reverence for institutions than there was in the past. There’s also a bad reason for our diminished capacity to be scandalised by scandal. We have become wearily accustomed to seeing the public trust betrayed. Where once jaws would have dropped, grotesque misconduct in public life often provokes no more than a fleeting furore or a resigned shrug. That makes us part of the problem, too. When we expect to be let down, we settle for further decay. The British won’t get better service from their institutions until they start demanding it and so insistently that they can’t be ignored.

• Andrew Rawnsley is Chief Political Commentator of the Observer

Comments / 9

Bob in Florida
2d ago

Most important : That the 95 year old frail Great Queen, who is beset by disappointments in her sons and grandson recovers soon. That concern eclipses the rest.

Reply(2)
6
cicijones
2d ago

The truth is never before had we lived in a world where we have instant access to information as we do now. All this stuff has been going on since the beginning of time we just didn't know it.

Reply
7
Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
shefinds

A Major Bombshell About The Queen’s Warning To Prince William And Prince Harry Just Leaked

Inside details about palace life have leaked, including a major warning The Queen issued to her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, before they got married to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively. According to reports, the 95-year-old British monarch told her grandsons that “enough is enough” in terms of the divorces that the royal family have experienced over the years, and if they chose to get married, it would have to be for life!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Rawnsley
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
David Justice
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Police#Embezzlement#British Royal Family#Uk#Saudi#Royal Charities
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Sister Regrets Her Treatment To Princess Diana? Royal Reportedly Had A Hard Time Moving On After Sister-In-Law's Death

Princess Anne reportedly regrets not cherishing Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne has become the epitome of a well-rounded royal. As the eldest child of the British Royal household, Princess Anne learned to be stern in her early years. History has shown that Princess Anne and then sister-in-law, the late Princess Diana, were not best friends. The two were never close with one another, and insiders shared that Princess Anne made no effort to befriend the young royal.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Fans Shock: Royal Watchers Notice Strange Detail In Photos With Prince Charles From Engagement To Welcoming Sons Prince William, Harry

Prince Charles appears taller than Princess Diana in their photos when they have the same height. Princess Diana and Prince Charles have several photos over the years. However, some fans are baffled because they noticed a strange detail in their pictures over the years, from their engagement to the time they welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Iraq
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife Had 'Lengthy Chat' With Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie About Prince Andrew's Former Role? Duchess To Reportedly Have More Difficult Life

Kate Middleton is said to be replacing Prince Andrew in his former role. Kate Middleton is set to become a Queen Consort should Prince William finally take over the throne from Prince Charles. The Duchess of Cambridge has caught the hearts of many not only because of her beauty but also due to her classy personality and undeniable love for sports.
CELEBRITIES
People

Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to become "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, but what does the title mean exactly?. In a message released Saturday marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Sarah Ferguson Heartbreak: Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Worried She’ll Get Kicked Out Of The Royal Lodge? Prince Charles Targets Former Sister-In-Law

Sarah Ferguson could allegedly be evicted from the Royal Lodge by Prince Charles. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been divorced for over two decades, but the exes still live together at the Royal Lodge. Their setup inside the property remains unknown, but it’s entirely possible for the exes to...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy