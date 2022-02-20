ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Australian Hannah Green becomes first woman to win pro mixed-gender event

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFn7Q_0eJtLfO100
‘It feels amazing’: Western Australian Hannah Green is ready for another big year on the LGPA Tour.

Class has prevailed as Hannah Green scored a dominant four-shot victory in the $200,000 TPS Murray River, becoming the first woman to win a 72-hole mixed gender tournament on any of the world’s leading golf tours.

Major championship winner Green showed she was ready for another big year on the LPGA Tour as she overcame gusty conditions and a clutch of male rivals to shoot a closing a five-under-par 66 and finish at 20 under at Cobram Barooga Golf Club on Sunday.

The 25-year-old world No 30 started the final round in a four-way tie for the lead with Andrew Evans, Matthew Millar and Blake Collyer but separated herself when she chipped in for eagle on the par-5 10th hole to go three clear and never looked back.

Young Western Australia amateur Hayden Hopewell came from well back with eight birdies in a round of 65 to tie for second with New South Welshman Evans (70).

Rookie pro Grace Kim (68) gave another glimpse of her bright future as she tied for fourth with young Kiwi pro Momoka Kobori (69)

The tournament was part of the innovative Webex Players Series which was introduced at the start of 2021 and has men and women competing in the same field – from adjusted tees - for the same prize purse and one trophy as part of the PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour schedules.

“It feels amazing,” Green said. “I wasn’t going to play here [after winning last week’s Vic Open]. I was going to go home to Perth but I think things happen for a reason.

“Hopefully I can continue this momentum for the rest of my season. I want to be in the top 10 in the world and I think I can achieve that.”

Green was hopeful that WA’s long-awaited moves toward opening its borders will make life a bit easier in 2022 as she continues her international career, allowing her to return home at times.

Canberra veteran Millar battled home with a 72 to tie for sixth while young Victorian Collyer had a bigger struggle as he carded a 75 and tied for 13th.

The best previous finish by a woman in a Webex Players Series event had been Su Oh’s tie for third at TPS Victoria last year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Of Australasia#Lpga Tour#Murray River#New South#Australian#The Lpga Tour#Cobram Barooga Golf Club#Western#Wpga Tour#Wa
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Decision

It looks like the Saudi “Super League” is going to have a tough time getting top players to play on its new tour. After weeks of speculation that he could be leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Super League, Bryson DeChambeau has made his decision. DeChambeau,...
GOLF
Telegraph

Phil Mickelson has lost his all-American sheen and now risks being a golfing pariah

After debasing himself with a cynical flirtation with golf's Saudi-backed rebel tour, Phil Mickelson will not require his aptitude for mathematics to count his remaining allies. American golf's avuncular 'people's champion', who has thrilled and charmed with a carefully cultivated public image for almost three decades, now faces the possibility...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Tiger Woods Names The ‘Little Brother’ He Never Had

Over the last several years, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have been close friends as well as PGA Tour competitors. Woods and Thomas play together often at home in Florida, and the 15-time major champion has served as a mentor to the 2017 PGA Championship winner. At 46, Woods is considerably older than the 28-year-old Thomas, but he has said he considers the younger golfer his “little brother.”
GOLF
SkySports

Saudi Golf League: Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau commit to PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau will not join the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league after they pledged their commitment to the PGA Tour. The Ryder Cup team-mates join several high-profile players, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in their opposition of the contentious Saudi plans, spearheaded by Greg Norman.
GOLF
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy