A forgotten & dubious chapter

As travelers follow the winding path of U.S. Highway 12 through Idaho County, they encounter majestic scenery around every corner.

They pass the Lochsa, Selway and Middle Fork of the Clearwater rivers, and are boxed in by tree-covered mountains that show off the natural beauty of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. But as they absorb these breathtaking views, the history of the highway they are traversing remains hidden.

Part of the highway along the Lochsa River was built by Japanese internees at the Kooskia Internment Camp during World War II. According to an article from the Lewiston Tribune on Sept. 26, 1943, the Japanese internees were widening the road and had worked for 2 miles between Lowell and the Kooskia Internment Camp, toiling into Black Canyon.

According to “Imprisoned in Paradise: Japanese Internee Road Workers at the World War II Kooskia Internment Camp” by Priscilla Wegars, after the attack on Pearl Harbor the FBI began arresting and interning previously targeted “aliens,” or non-U.S. citizens. On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, which stated that “any or all persons” could be taken from “military areas,” which was used to jusify detaining Japanese Americans. Another executive order on March 18, 1942, created the War Relocation Authority, which took Japanese Americans now excluded from the “military areas” that included Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona, and placed them in incarceration camps.

The Kooskia Internment Camp was established in May 1943 about 30 miles east of Kooskia. It served as a work camp, and the Japanese men held there labored on the Lewis-Clark Highway between Idaho and Montana.

Unspoken memories

For Gary Imanishi, the Kooskia Internment Camp is personal. His grandfather, Umajiro Imanishi, was an internee there.

Umajiro immigrated to the U.S. around 1906 and started his own delivery business in Seattle. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he was taken by the local police and separated from his family for years.

Gary has traced and traveled on the journey his grandfather went on, starting at the immigration building where he was detained. Umajiro then went to Fort Missoula, Mont., where he had a hearing and was determined to be a threat. From there, he went to Santa Fe, N.M., and Lordsburg, N.M.

Umajiro volunteered to go to the Kooskia Internment Camp, where he was paid to work on the highway. It was closer to his family, who were detained in the Minidoka Internment Camp near Twin Falls.

“He really enjoyed the outdoors. In the Seattle area, it’s beautiful — you have the water, you have the mountain, you have the green trees and blue skies — then you leave that and end up going to a desert,” Gary said. “I think he was really happy to move closer to his family and be at Kooskia, where you’re nestled next to a river, the Lochsa. I’m sure he found it beautiful.”

Gary’s father, Yoshio, had to provide for his mother and brother after his father was taken. He was 19 at the time, the oldest child in the family.

They were taken to an assembly center in Puyallup, Wash., bringing with them only what personal belongings they could carry, then sent to Minidoka.

“I can’t imagine what it felt like (for his grandfather) not being able to help his family during the time he was away and after the war,” Gary said. “Years ago, I was imagining if this happened to me, at that time in my life, I don’t know how I would be able to handle it.”

While the family lost their material possessions, Gary focuses on the emotional toll.

“I can’t imagine what they went through and how they suffered internally,” he said. Families were torn apart, and they lost their community of friends and their jobs.

“Those are the things a lot of people don’t understand,” he said. “It was an emotional toll that my parents and grandparents had to go through.”

When the war was over, Gary’s grandparents were released with about $25 and a train ticket to wherever they wanted to go.

“They didn’t know where to go,” he said. “Home was Seattle, but they didn’t have a home, they didn’t have a job.”

The family did end up moving back to Seattle and Umajiro got a job as a janitor. Gary’s dad, Yoshio, who later changed his name to Fred, helped settle his parents and siblings after the war. In 1946, he found a fourplex apartment for the family to live in, thanks to the help of his brother, who served in the war, and the GI Bill.

Gary grew up living next to his grandparents and he remembers his grandfather always being around.

“I would say we were close, even though his English was poor and my Japanese language skills were even worse,” Gary said. “In my heart, we were always close, even though we didn’t have conversation.”

His grandfather and father didn’t talk about their experiences at the camps.

“I think for a lot of them (Japanese internees) it was kind of shameful,” he said. “Who likes to talk about being in jail?”

Gary, a 67-year-old from Bellevue, Wash., began researching his family’s history when he was in his 40s and 50s. Then books and documentaries were made about the experiences of Japanese Americans during World War II and organizations like Densho — a site that has firsthand accounts and images of Japanese Americans during the war — were formed.

From there came the desire to trace his grandfather’s journey, including to the Kooskia Internment Camp. It was also a way for Gary to feel close to his grandfather again.

“I really wanted to follow the footsteps of my grandfather. I wanted to step on the soil, breathe the air, just to get a sense of what he went through,” Gary said. “That’s why it’s so personal to me. I really don’t know how other people feel about it.”

He gives credit to Wegars and her book “Imprisoned in Paradise” for helping him find the unmarked site of the Kooskia Internment Camp.

“I knew there was a creek there and so I imagined my grandfather standing next to it. I imagined the buildings that were there,” Gary said. “I walked the site just to breathe the air and feel the breeze on my face.”

Gary said it’s hard for non-Japanese Americans to relate to the experience of his family.

“I’m sure a lot of people can understand how they felt, but most Americans don’t even know that history,” he said.

Many Americans at the time weren’t aware of the camps. Now, that history is more recognized and has been written by those who were detained.

To acknowledge that history, Gary said having a marker at the site would be helpful, not only for his personal connection but so others know what happened and can easily find the site.

“It is a site, to me, of injustice,” he said. “Those places have to be known and remembered so these injustices don’t continue.”

There were about 265 Japanese internees at the site, and all those men had families too, Gary said. Everyone had their story, not just his grandfather.

“I think he was in a better place — it’s better than the desert. But there’s more meaning behind all that,” he said. “It’s about civil rights, it’s about how we treat each other. It doesn’t matter what ethnicity you are.”

‘Another time and place’

While Gary had to imagine where the buildings once stood at the Kooskia site, for DeAnn Scrabeck, she can close her eyes and remember.

Her parents, Ed and Amelia Jacks, were employed at the camp in 1943 when she was 5. Her father was a guard and her mother was a financial officer. The family, along with other camp employees, lived in housing at Apgar, which was a mile away from the camp.

“I can remember being down at the camp; I mean, you can’t even begin to visualize what it looked like then to what it looks like today because it’s like, ‘Where were all these long buildings?’ ” said Scrabeck, 83. There also was a creek where she and her father fished and there was a garden on an island maintained by the internees.

To bolster those memories, Scrabeck has an oil painting from an internee, known as Take, which shows the camp. The artist gave the piece to her family.

Another internee, George Hitoshi Hanamoto, made Scrabeck two wooden chests for her doll clothes. Although she doesn’t remember interacting with the internees, they must have known about her to make the gift.

“I think it was because I was a cute little kid and they valued the friendship they had with my parents,” who were well-liked by the internees, she said.

Scrabeck also had some cloth sandals made by the internees, but those didn’t last. One night, she decided to walk in the sandals to the camp to meet her mother. However, the road was rocky — not the small gravel used today — and they tore up the shoes. Then she saw a car heading toward her house to drop off her mother.

When she arrived home footsore, her mother was upset, which also made her cry.

“I can remember, not only were my feet hurting,” Scrabeck said, “but it was an emotional thing as well.”

She describes the slow work building the highway, including occasional blasts that made an impression on her.

During the family’s time at camp, there wasn’t a spirit of fear.

“Never. Never fearful at all. Not at all,” she said. “There was no barbed wire, nobody carried guns and the internees worked very hard.”

The only thing her mother was afraid of was the possibility of a bear in the woods.

For Scrabeck, who now lives in Lewiston, the period her family spent at the site holds incongruously pleasant memories: She caught her first fish at the creek and watched movies shown for employees and internees. For her parents, the time spent at the Kooskia Internment Camp was a chance for them to earn and save money and get a new start.

“It’s hard to put your mind in their (her parents) place at that time because it would never happen today,” she said. “It was another time, another place.”

Scrabeck supports erecting a historical marker at the site.

“I mean, that’s part of the history of the area. I think there are a lot of people that would like to just forget that — that it really was an atrocity,” she said. “A lot of people would just as soon forget that, (but) it was a part of our history.”

Unmarked memories

Establishing a marker at the Kooskia Internment Camp is in the jurisdiction of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Jennifer Becar, public affairs specialist, said that posting a sign has been discussed in the past, but the project hasn’t gotten to the implementation stage. The Forest Service has other projects that are a higher priority, she said.

When conversations began about putting a sign near the site, one of the issues was keeping the area safe along the highway, Becar said. A sign off the road could cause congestion on the highway or be a danger to pedestrians crossing the road to read it.

Until that changes, the Kooskia Internment Camp will remain a piece of history that visitors have to search for, along the highway that the Japanese helped to build.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.