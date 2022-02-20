ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Honors Program Book Club

qu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have any questions, contact Kaplan-Charkow, Melissa A.: Melissa.Kaplan@quinnipiac.edu. Quinnipiac Today is...

www.qu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Lockhaven Express

SV Lions Club honors area students

The Sugar Valley Lions Club honored area Students of the Month at their recent dinner meeting. The students are selected from their school administration for their academic achievements and involvement in community activities. The student honored from Sugar Valley Rural Charter School is Corbin Homan, son of Rachel Homan and was accompanied by his younger brother Jesse. The student honored from Central Mountain High School is Micah Walizer, son of Jeff and Ronda Walizer, all are from the Loganton area. Administrators accompanying the students are Brian Stugart, SVRCS Secondary Education Administrator, and Stephen Hafele, Assistant Principal and CMMS/CMHS Athletic Director. Pictured, from left, are Brian Stugart SVRCS Administrator; Corbin Homan; Lion Secretary Maureen Albright; Micah Walizer, and Stephen Hafele CMHS Assistant Principal.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Grazia

Grazia Book Club: Emily Edwards's The Herd

It would be hard to think of a more timely tale. Two mothers, bound by years of friendship but with starkly different views on vaccinations, clash in the most heart wrenching way possible. The idea for this brilliant new debut, however, was conceived well before the pandemic. But reading it, as we emerge from two years of lockdown and all the wrangling about doing the right thing that came with it, grips you from the start.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy