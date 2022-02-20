Honors Program Book Club

The Sugar Valley Lions Club honored area Students of the Month at their recent dinner meeting. The students are selected from their school administration for their academic achievements and involvement in community activities. The student honored from Sugar Valley Rural Charter School is Corbin Homan, son of Rachel Homan and was accompanied by his younger brother Jesse. The student honored from Central Mountain High School is Micah Walizer, son of Jeff and Ronda Walizer, all are from the Loganton area. Administrators accompanying the students are Brian Stugart, SVRCS Secondary Education Administrator, and Stephen Hafele, Assistant Principal and CMMS/CMHS Athletic Director. Pictured, from left, are Brian Stugart SVRCS Administrator; Corbin Homan; Lion Secretary Maureen Albright; Micah Walizer, and Stephen Hafele CMHS Assistant Principal.
