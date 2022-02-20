Honors Program Book Club

It would be hard to think of a more timely tale. Two mothers, bound by years of friendship but with starkly different views on vaccinations, clash in the most heart wrenching way possible. The idea for this brilliant new debut, however, was conceived well before the pandemic. But reading it, as we emerge from two years of lockdown and all the wrangling about doing the right thing that came with it, grips you from the start.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO