Women's Indoor Track & Field versus MAAC Championships

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s that time of year for high school basketball playoffs all over the state. Oswego East’s boys basketball team has already reached heights they’ve never experienced before, and as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn tells us, they hope this is only the start. The Oswego East boys are feeling good about their chances in the postseason after winning a school record 30 games in the regular season to go with only one loss. “I’m proud of their effort. I’m a proud coach. They’ve done so much for the school community,” said coach Ryan Velasquez. “Great bunch of kids to be around...

OSWEGO, IL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO