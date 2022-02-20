Women's Indoor Track & Field versus MAAC Championships

Portland (WGME) -- There's a new state champion for high school girls hockey in Maine. Saturday, the Lewiston girls hockey team won the Class A State Championship defeating Scarborough 3-0. The Blue Devils struck with two goals in the second period. They added another goal in the third and played...
BOSTON – The Framingham High girls indoor track & field team finished 14 out of 33 teams at the MIAA Division 1 championship meet Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center, but that was not even close to the highlights yesterday. The Framingham High girls 4X200 relay, which is ranked...
Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s that time of year for high school basketball playoffs all over the state.
Oswego East’s boys basketball team has already reached heights they’ve never experienced before, and as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn tells us, they hope this is only the start.
The Oswego East boys are feeling good about their chances in the postseason after winning a school record 30 games in the regular season to go with only one loss.
“I’m proud of their effort. I’m a proud coach. They’ve done so much for the school community,” said coach Ryan Velasquez. “Great bunch of kids to be around...
MILFORD — There’s only one blemish on Sacred Heart Academy’s record and the Sharks will have a chance for redemption Wednesday night. Top-seeded Sacred Heart Academy defeated fifth-seeded West Haven 62-39 in the Southern Connecticut Conference girls basketball semifinals Monday night at Jonathan Law High School to reach the SCC final for the first time since 2013.
A 3-pointer at the buzzer by senior guard J Thomas lifted the Husson College men’s basketball team to a 64-63 victory over the University of Maine at Farmington on Saturday in the North Atlantic Conference East Division championship game at Newman Gymnasium in Bangor. Coach Warren Caruso’s Eagles (14-9)...
The high school basketball tournament continued Monday with more quarterfinal action. At the Portland Expo we had the Girls Class A South quarterfinals on the line. Top seeded Brunswick took on Biddeford. Brunswick advanced with a 72-21 win.
New London was missing senior Jamya Beddoe on Saturday night for its Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I tournament semifinal against Ledyard and coach Tammy Millsaps was asked if it took a while for her team to settle in without her. "I think when you play in big games, I don't...
Comments / 0