Education

Pi Beta Phi How to Be a Mentor Workshop

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePi Beta Phi is hosting their internal how to be a mentor workshops. Quinnipiac...

Daily Leader

Applications now open to MS Teacher Residency program for aspiring educators seeking master’s degree in elementary, SpEd

Applications to the Mississippi Department of Education Mississippi Teacher Residency program are now available for aspiring educators seeking a graduate degree in elementary and special education. The priority deadline to submit applications is March 15. Any applications submitted after March 15 will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis until...
The Tufts Daily

Data Intensive Studies Center launches art datathon, discusses feminist data science

Students work together at the Tufts Art Datathon in the Joyce Cummings Center on Feb. 12.Olivia Bello / The Tufts Daily. On Feb. 11, the Data Intensive Studies Center launched its 2022 Art Datathon with a “What Does Feminist Data Science Look Like?” lecture from Catherine D’Ignazio, assistant professor of urban science and planning at MIT, director of the Data + Feminism Lab and co-author of the book “Data Feminism” (2020).
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern University joins major national study to examine potential impact of evidence-based teaching, mindset, and digital learning on students and faculty in “Gateway” courses

Georgia Southern University grant made possible through a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation involving ten participating institutions. Study to expand higher education’s understanding of how Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and Pell-eligible students enrolled in gateway courses can benefit. Georgia Southern University is partnering with the...
