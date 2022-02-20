Pi Beta Phi How to Be a Mentor Workshop

Students work together at the Tufts Art Datathon in the Joyce Cummings Center on Feb. 12.Olivia Bello / The Tufts Daily. On Feb. 11, the Data Intensive Studies Center launched its 2022 Art Datathon with a “What Does Feminist Data Science Look Like?” lecture from Catherine D’Ignazio, assistant professor of urban science and planning at MIT, director of the Data + Feminism Lab and co-author of the book “Data Feminism” (2020).

