Wiz Khalifa Down To Sign Jake Paul To PFL MMA Org., 'Hell Yeah'

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul is already getting interest from the MMA community ... 'cause Wiz Khalifa -- who is part-owner of the Professional Fighters League -- tells TMZ Sports he'd love to sign the YouTuber-turned-fighter to the promotion!!. 25-year-old Paul has flirted with...

www.tmz.com

NFL

