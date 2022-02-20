Wiz Khalifa Down To Sign Jake Paul To PFL MMA Org., 'Hell Yeah'

Hip-hop is back at it again. Week-to-week, the music doesn't stop. Tonight, there's releases from some heavy hitters, newcomers and those in between. Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have teamed up to make sounds for the cannabis connoisseurs with their joint effort, Stoner's Night. The album is the second full-length collab between the two rappers and contains 13 songs with guest appearances from Project and Elle Varner. And of course, there's production from the Juiceman himself. The LP's lead single, "Backseat," which arrived last week, features the Memphian's fellow Three 6 Mafia member Project Pat. This is Wiz's first album of the year following 2021's Wiz Got Wings with Cardo and Sledgren. As for Juice, he dropped the deluxe to his The Hustle Still Continues last year as well.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO