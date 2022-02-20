How Current COVID-19 Cases in Iowa Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 77,413,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 23,662 for every 100,000 people.

In Iowa, the infection rate is slightly lower than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Iowa on Mar. 8, 2020, there have been 743,285 total infections in the state -- or 23,550 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Iowa ranks No. 30 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Though COVID-19 infections are less concentrated in Iowa, deaths are not. So far, there have been 8,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa, or 284 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 281 per 100,000 Americans.

Iowa did not implement strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. Iowa was one of only eight states that did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order during the initial wave of the virus.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 17, 2022.

