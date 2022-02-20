ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Washington D.C. Compare to the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eJtCXAS00 The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 77,413,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 23,662 for every 100,000 people.

In Washington D.C., the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Washington D.C. on Mar. 7, 2020, there have been 133,339 total infections in the city -- or 19,480 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Washington D.C. ranks No. 44 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are less concentrated in Washington D.C., so too are deaths. So far, there have been 1,309 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington D.C., or 191 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 281 per 100,000 Americans.

Like other states with a lower than average COVID-19 infection rate,Washington D.C. implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On April 1, 2020, District of Columbia implemented a temporary citywide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 17, 2022.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank State COVID cases per 100,000 people Total COVID cases COVID deaths per 100,000 people Total COVID deaths
1 Rhode Island 33,391 353,048 321 3,393
2 North Dakota 31,033 235,873 285 2,168
3 Alaska 30,684 226,276 147 1,081
4 Tennessee 29,243 1,979,762 347 23,466
5 Utah 28,939 914,799 137 4,326
6 South Carolina 28,397 1,443,723 319 16,243
7 Kentucky 27,843 1,244,139 301 13,450
8 Arizona 27,259 1,954,908 379 27,186
9 Florida 27,060 5,763,580 319 67,914
10 Arkansas 26,856 809,396 336 10,141
11 Wisconsin 26,821 1,559,233 223 12,969
12 Wyoming 26,541 153,335 292 1,689
13 West Virginia 26,466 477,935 336 6,067
14 South Dakota 26,460 233,441 311 2,742
15 Delaware 26,250 253,881 273 2,645
16 Mississippi 26,207 782,689 392 11,697
17 Kansas 26,043 758,237 270 7,860
18 Alabama 25,940 1,267,912 363 17,749
19 Oklahoma 25,629 1,010,554 324 12,767
20 Indiana 24,954 1,669,872 333 22,251
21 New York 24,953 4,876,441 338 66,132
22 Minnesota 24,935 1,399,164 214 12,022
23 Louisiana 24,748 1,153,232 349 16,258
24 North Carolina 24,493 2,543,260 210 21,835
25 Montana 24,359 258,765 290 3,083
26 New Jersey 24,110 2,147,857 365 32,483
27 New Mexico 24,066 504,287 320 6,711
28 Massachusetts 23,971 1,654,513 333 22,974
29 Illinois 23,582 3,004,664 283 36,057
30 Iowa 23,550 743,285 284 8,948
31 Nebraska 23,426 451,944 201 3,870
32 Michigan 23,349 2,333,963 336 33,634
33 Georgia 23,227 2,443,410 326 34,335
34 Idaho 23,190 406,806 263 4,615
35 Colorado 22,740 1,295,177 205 11,650
36 Missouri 22,574 1,383,007 299 18,324
37 Texas 22,562 6,475,736 283 81,258
38 Ohio 22,548 2,635,769 303 35,372
39 California 22,324 8,830,785 208 82,142
40 Nevada 22,266 675,640 310 9,421
41 New Hampshire 21,459 291,083 171 2,316
42 Pennsylvania 21,311 2,729,277 331 42,424
43 Connecticut 20,032 715,692 289 10,320
44 Washington D.C. 19,480 133,339 191 1,309
45 Virginia 18,981 1,616,763 210 17,878
46 Washington 18,720 1,410,658 151 11,373
47 Maryland 16,459 994,577 231 13,965
48 Oregon 16,247 680,852 153 6,393
49 Vermont 16,226 101,623 87 546
50 Hawaii 15,966 226,798 88 1,250
51 Maine 15,109 202,220 139 1,858

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Will Be America’s Largest State in 2040

In 1960, according to the Census Bureau, New York state was the largest in America, based on population, at 16,782,304. That was up 13.2% over the 1950 figure. It was inevitable that New York would lose its position. Over the same period, California’s population rose 48.5% to 15,717,204 and would continue to surge. Florida barely […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
veranda.com

These Are the 10 Richest States in the U.S.

Maryland might have a relatively low median home value compared to many other places in the United States, but the Old Line State has the highest median household income in the country, making it the richest state in America for 2022. Its wealth is largely due to its proximity to Washington, D.C., where many of the state’s residents work. That said, Maryland is home to the National Security Agency and other government agencies, like the National Institutes of Health, as well as the world’s largest hotel company: Marriott International. It's also home to two of the richest cities in the U.S. this year.
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Best and Worst Gun Laws

As the only country in the world whose constitution enshrines the right to keep and bear arms without restrictions, it’s no surprise the United States is absolutely saturated with guns. The country is a global outlier in private firearm ownership. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population but its people possess almost 40% […]
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 884,477 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 270 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington, deaths attributable to the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Americans#Rank State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

How Illinois Ranks in Quality of Life for Older Americans

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a surge of retirements across the U.S. labor force. Experts estimate that in the first 18 months of the pandemic, there were 2.4 million more retirements than there would have otherwise been. Due in part to the historic increase, an estimated 19.3% of the U.S. population were retired as of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How North Carolina Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 214,104,148 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.4% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Extra SNAP benefits for February 2022

Some states are still suffering due to COVID-19, and they want to be sure their SNAP beneficiaries are cared for with food stamps. This means they’re giving residents the maximum amount they can for benefits during the month of February. A permanent increase was put into place last year...
HEALTH
KICK AM 1530

Will there ever be another President from Illinois?

Illinois is "The Land of Lincoln" but not even honest Abe Lincoln was born in Illinois, will there be another President who hails from the Praire State?. So let me start by saying this question is nearly impossible to answer, there have only been 46 people who have ever been President of the United States and so it is a reallllyyyy hard job to get.
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

103K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy