How Current COVID-19 Cases in South Dakota Compare to the Nation
The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading.
Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 77,413,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 23,662 for every 100,000 people.
In South Dakota, the infection rate is far higher than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in South Dakota on Mar. 10, 2020, there have been 233,441 total infections in the state -- or 26,460 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., South Dakota ranks No. 14 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.
Just as COVID-19 infections are more concentrated in South Dakota, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 2,742 COVID-19 related deaths in South Dakota, or 311 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 281 per 100,000 Americans.
Like some other states with a higher than average COVID-19 infection rate,South Dakota did not implement strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. South Dakota was one of only eight states that did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order during the initial wave of the virus.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 17, 2022.
These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|State
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total COVID cases
|COVID deaths per 100,000 people
|Total COVID deaths
|1
|Rhode Island
|33,391
|353,048
|321
|3,393
|2
|North Dakota
|31,033
|235,873
|285
|2,168
|3
|Alaska
|30,684
|226,276
|147
|1,081
|4
|Tennessee
|29,243
|1,979,762
|347
|23,466
|5
|Utah
|28,939
|914,799
|137
|4,326
|6
|South Carolina
|28,397
|1,443,723
|319
|16,243
|7
|Kentucky
|27,843
|1,244,139
|301
|13,450
|8
|Arizona
|27,259
|1,954,908
|379
|27,186
|9
|Florida
|27,060
|5,763,580
|319
|67,914
|10
|Arkansas
|26,856
|809,396
|336
|10,141
|11
|Wisconsin
|26,821
|1,559,233
|223
|12,969
|12
|Wyoming
|26,541
|153,335
|292
|1,689
|13
|West Virginia
|26,466
|477,935
|336
|6,067
|14
|South Dakota
|26,460
|233,441
|311
|2,742
|15
|Delaware
|26,250
|253,881
|273
|2,645
|16
|Mississippi
|26,207
|782,689
|392
|11,697
|17
|Kansas
|26,043
|758,237
|270
|7,860
|18
|Alabama
|25,940
|1,267,912
|363
|17,749
|19
|Oklahoma
|25,629
|1,010,554
|324
|12,767
|20
|Indiana
|24,954
|1,669,872
|333
|22,251
|21
|New York
|24,953
|4,876,441
|338
|66,132
|22
|Minnesota
|24,935
|1,399,164
|214
|12,022
|23
|Louisiana
|24,748
|1,153,232
|349
|16,258
|24
|North Carolina
|24,493
|2,543,260
|210
|21,835
|25
|Montana
|24,359
|258,765
|290
|3,083
|26
|New Jersey
|24,110
|2,147,857
|365
|32,483
|27
|New Mexico
|24,066
|504,287
|320
|6,711
|28
|Massachusetts
|23,971
|1,654,513
|333
|22,974
|29
|Illinois
|23,582
|3,004,664
|283
|36,057
|30
|Iowa
|23,550
|743,285
|284
|8,948
|31
|Nebraska
|23,426
|451,944
|201
|3,870
|32
|Michigan
|23,349
|2,333,963
|336
|33,634
|33
|Georgia
|23,227
|2,443,410
|326
|34,335
|34
|Idaho
|23,190
|406,806
|263
|4,615
|35
|Colorado
|22,740
|1,295,177
|205
|11,650
|36
|Missouri
|22,574
|1,383,007
|299
|18,324
|37
|Texas
|22,562
|6,475,736
|283
|81,258
|38
|Ohio
|22,548
|2,635,769
|303
|35,372
|39
|California
|22,324
|8,830,785
|208
|82,142
|40
|Nevada
|22,266
|675,640
|310
|9,421
|41
|New Hampshire
|21,459
|291,083
|171
|2,316
|42
|Pennsylvania
|21,311
|2,729,277
|331
|42,424
|43
|Connecticut
|20,032
|715,692
|289
|10,320
|44
|Washington D.C.
|19,480
|133,339
|191
|1,309
|45
|Virginia
|18,981
|1,616,763
|210
|17,878
|46
|Washington
|18,720
|1,410,658
|151
|11,373
|47
|Maryland
|16,459
|994,577
|231
|13,965
|48
|Oregon
|16,247
|680,852
|153
|6,393
|49
|Vermont
|16,226
|101,623
|87
|546
|50
|Hawaii
|15,966
|226,798
|88
|1,250
|51
|Maine
|15,109
|202,220
|139
|1,858
