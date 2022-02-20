Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market 2021 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2031

Traders from India signed contracts to import a record 100,000 tons of soy oil from the U.S. Reuters says India made the buy because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America during a time when the price of rival palm oil is at record-high levels. The increased purchases from the U.S. are expected to support U.S. soy oil prices which are 20 percent higher this year and close to their highest point in ten years.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO