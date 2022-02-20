ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market 2021 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2031

By Christopher Rich
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the industry- and economy-wide databases for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 540.60 Mn growth expected in Rice Cakes Market | APAC to account for largest market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice cakes market size is expected to grow by USD 540.61 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market will observe high growth in APAC. Consumers in the region are exhibiting a high inclination toward rice-based food products, which is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of products including rice cakes to cater to the growing demand.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Seed Market in Colombia to grow by USD 41.20 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Seed Market in Colombia by Product and Crop Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 0.54% in 2022 at a CAGR of 0.79% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (GM seeds and conventional seeds) and crop type (grain and cereal seeds, oil seeds, fruits and vegetable, and others).
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Soft Drinks#Market Trends#Market Development
Action News Jax

Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed. Sunday’s announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean construction workers in Russia are being prohibited by their government back home from taking on small-scale side jobs, a policy change designed to prevent them from escaping, sources in Russia told RFA. An estimated...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use certain Abbott formula products

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating some infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Six countries in Africa will receive technology that will allow them to manufacture mRNA vaccines for the continent after applying and being selected under a World Health Organization program. The WHO said in a statement Friday that Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia will...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

India makes record purchase of U.S soybean oil

Traders from India signed contracts to import a record 100,000 tons of soy oil from the U.S. Reuters says India made the buy because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America during a time when the price of rival palm oil is at record-high levels. The increased purchases from the U.S. are expected to support U.S. soy oil prices which are 20 percent higher this year and close to their highest point in ten years.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

France's Atos aims to double market share in supercomputing by 2026

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - France's Atos (ATOS.PA) aims to double its global market share in supercomputing to about 16% by around 2026, one of its executive said, stepping up European competition in a field dominated by the United States and China. The technology and IT consulting firm presented on...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Solar Energy Market in South Africa: Utility Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Energy Market vendors in South Africa should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Utility Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The Solar Energy Market Share in South Africa is expected to increase by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy