The Zacks Computers – IT Services industry is benefiting from the ongoing digitization process globally. Initiatives to diversify IT services have been a boon for industry participants like Infosys INFY, CDW CDW and Endava DAVA. Strong spending on cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is driving growth industry-wide. Moreover, solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been driving demand for services provided by these industry participants. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic downturn has induced sluggishness in IT spending, impacting the adoption of consultation and transaction processing solutions.

