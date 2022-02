Click here to read the full article. Daft Punk will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Homework, by releasing a deluxe edition of the album and hosting a one-time-only livestream of a 1997 concert. Both the deluxe edition and the livestream will drop today, 2/22/2022 at — fittingly — at 2:22 p.m. PT (that’s the less numerically-pleasing time of 5:22 p.m. on the East Coast). The livestream will take place on Twitch, where Daft Punk will share footage from their Dec. 12, 1997 show at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. The gig came at the tail end of...

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO