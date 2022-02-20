ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

David Murdoch backs Eve Muirhead to be ‘one of the greatest ever’ after GB gold

By Mark Staniforth
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gt1ND_0eJtBRuJ00

David Murdoch hailed Great Britain’s newly-crowned Olympic champions and predicted that Eve Muirhead could go on to become one of the sport’s greats.

Murdoch, the team’s Olympics curling coach, watched Muirhead craft an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan to secure the sport’s biggest title at her fourth attempt.

Still at the age of just 31, Murdoch believes Muirhead, who already has two  Olympic medals (she also won bronze in Sochi) and a world title behind her, has confirmed her status at the top of her sport.

She could be one of the greatest ever. She's been around so long, she's won a World title and Europeans, and she's one of the most dedicated athletes you'll ever see.

GB coach David Murdoch

“She could be one of the greatest ever,” said Murdoch. “She’s been around so long, she’s won a World title andEuropeans, and she’s one of the most dedicated athletes you’ll ever see.

“Never a day goes by when she doesn’t commit 100% to training, and if you do that you get your rewards.”

Murdoch paid tribute to the way Muirhead and her team battled adversity, from failing to secure initial qualification to teetering on the brink of elimination from the tournament after the round-robin phase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfSkL_0eJtBRuJ00

“Sometimes it’s written in the stars,” Murdoch added. “It was a perfect performance. The composure and calmness was evident today and you could just see the girls so relaxed, and I think that was the key.”

Murdoch admitted the team had some “tough conversations” after their disappointing display at the world championships, where, competing as Scotland, they finished in eighth place after the group stage and were eliminated.

“They were tough and they needed to be tough,” said Murdoch. “It was probably the most important thing we’ve ever done, because what’s come of it is ultimately this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3ABc_0eJtBRuJ00

“Credit has to go to them for picking themselves up, coming out and working hard to get this gold.”

Rhona Howie, who led Great Britain’s last gold medal-winning curling team in 2002, paid tribute to Muirhead’s fierce determination that drove her to Olympic success at the fourth time of asking.

“Twenty years has been long enough,” said Howie. “It was emotional. I’ve known Eve for so long and I coached her for the Sochi cycle, and I’m just so happy for her.

“Eve is very driven and very determined. Her resilience to just keep fighting – she’s got that temperament that leads her team so well.

Twenty years has been long enough. It was emotional. I've known Eve for so long and I coached her for the Sochi cycle, and I'm just so happy for her.

Rhona Howie

“They never had it easy here, they had to fight all the way. That’s where the true grit and determination Eve has comes in. She’ll never stop fighting. Like we did 20 years ago – you get given that chance and my goodness you take it.”

British Curling performance director Nigel Holl explained how his organisation “broke the rules of curling” in order to fashion the team that would become Olympic champions.

The governing body established a pool system which was reduced to nine contenders, all of whom were pushed through an internal qualifying procedure until the best five athletes were selected for the task.

“The tradition of curling is you stay in your team of four and you play as your team as four,” said Holl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKDqp_0eJtBRuJ00

“They had to play for their places. It was very stressful and challenging for the coaches. We changed the team around and played the nine players in different combinations each week.

“We failed to qualify at last year’s World Championships and we came home and had to have a totally radical re-think.

“We’ve broken the rules of curling really, by creating the squad system in early autumn. Huge credit to the nine players who threw themselves at it and went significantly outside their comfort zone.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Five stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.MISS PERFECTFifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.NATHAN CHENFour years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his...
SPORTS
The Independent

Hailey Duff’s father says she is ‘over the moon’ at Olympic gold medal win

Curler Hailey Duff is “over the moon” about winning a gold medal at her first Olympics, her father has said.John Duff said he is “so happy for the team” – which also included Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright and Jennifer Dodds – after they won Britain’s first gold on the last day of the games in Beijing.It was the third major event at senior international level for his 25-year-old daughter, who a year ago was not yet a full-time athlete.Mr Duff has not yet had a chance to speak to his daughter, but has exchanged several Whatsapp messages with her.He told...
SPORTS
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: GB claim gold with victory in women's curling final

Great Britain's women's curling team powered to a 10-3 win over Japan to take gold on Sunday. This was skipper Eve Muirhead's fourth Olympics and she finally has the gold she's so desperately wanted. The feat came 20 years after Great Britain's last gold in curling, which came back at Salt Lake City 2002 when Rhona Martin's rink won there.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eve Muirhead
Person
David Murdoch
Hoops Rumors

Norway finishes 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with highest medal count; United States places fifth

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have officially come to a close. Norway ends the games in first place with 37 total medals, including 16 gold, while the Russians were second with 32 medals, but only six of them were gold. Germany placed third with 27 medals, including 12 gold, Canada was fourth with 26 medals (four gold) and the United States of America was fifth at 25 medals (eight gold).
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Andeuropeans#Credit
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: Muirhead's team saved Great Britain in Beijing

In the end, it was the curling teams who saved this Olympics for Great Britain. The teams, led by Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead, banished their ghosts of missed opportunity while giving the country's winter programme a much-needed boost after a turbulent fortnight in Beijing. Great Britain had been staring...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Norway tops Beijing 2022 medal table after record-breaking performance

It’s official. Norway is really good at the Winter Olympics. With a population of just over five million people, the European country has continued to punch above its weight at Beijing 2022, finishing way above the rest in the medal table. Norway tallied the most gold medals, 16, and...
WORLD
The Independent

British Curling boss Nigel Holl hopes to grow sport after Olympic medals

British Curling boss Nigel Holl hopes Winter Olympics success will launch a revolution in the sport and provide more golden days like the one enjoyed at Beijing 2022.Eve Muirhead’s team added to the men’s silver won by Bruce Mouat and company to claim Great Britain first curling gold medal since Rhona Martin’s famous triumph in 2002.But Holl, the Team GB performance director for curling and British Curling executive performance director, insists action must be taken now to ensure it is not another two decades before British curlers are on top of the Olympic podium again.THEY’VE DONE IT 🥇@Team_Muirhead are Olympic...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
The Independent

All about Eve – how Muirhead completed journey from junior glory to Olympic gold

Eve Muirhead was eight years old when her father Gordon served as alternate on the Scotland team that swept to the world men’s curling title in Moncton, Canada in 1999.Born into such a renowned curling family – her brother Thomas would win a world junior crown in 2013 – it seemed inevitable that Muirhead would seek to follow in her father’s footsteps – and ultimately surpass his achievements with her Olympic triumph in Beijing on Sunday.Born in Perth, Muirhead was 16 years old when her team cruised through her national championship unbeaten and won what would be her first of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics closing ceremony LIVE: Team GB women win first gold medal in curling as Beijing Games end

Great Britain’s women, led by Eve Muirhead, went one better than the men in their gold medal match against Japan at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.The men’s team fell short yesterday when Sweden claimed gold to deny Bruce Mouat and his team. Swedish skip Niklas Edin proved too good and repeated their victory over Great Britain in a 2014 semi-final. Muirhead overcame almost impossible odds to steer her women’s curling team into the Olympic final where she completed an incredible journey to finally fulfil an ambition that appeared beyond her after a decade at the top of her sport. Team...
SPORTS
Fox News

Winter Olympics 2022 final medal tally

The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing. Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals. The United States finished behind...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

516K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy