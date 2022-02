Small trucks are ideal for anyone looking for a pickup truck but don’t want the hassle of driving something huge. The advantages of compact pickup trucks include ease of driving and parking as well as the ability to haul a bunch of stuff when necessary. If you’re in the market for a compact pickup truck, you’ll want to have an idea of what you can expect to pay. This is how much the best small trucks will cost you.

BUYING CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO