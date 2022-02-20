ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK weather: Powerful 80mph winds and heavy rain to batter Britain for two days, Met Office warns

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwvWZ_0eJtAZrU00

The UK is bracing itself for another round of powerful winds and heavy rainfall today with forecasters warning of 80mph gusts bringing a second wave of power outages .

Three yellow weather warnings are in place across the country for today, with very strong winds expected to hit parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of England and Wales, while Greater Manchester and its surrounding areas can expect heavy rainfall and possible risk of flooding to roads, homes and businesses.

Forecasters have said people living in south and west facing coasts in England and Wales can expect gusts of 55-60 mph, which could be more vulnerable to damage than usual in the wake of Storm Eunice.

The weather alert, in place from 12pm today until 3pm on Monday, forewarns that some places inland may see gusts as high as 70 mph moving through the country on the back of a band of rain moving southeastwards through the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dwk76_0eJtAZrU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSAue_0eJtAZrU00

Meanwhile fierce winds are expected to tear through Northern Ireland, Scotland and some coastlines along the Irish Sea, bringing with them a slight chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown from roofs amid gusts of 60-70 mph and 80 mph on exposed coasts and hills.

Met officials have warned of a small chance of “danger to life” as strong gusts whip up large waves causing beach material to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is also chance of conditions causing longer journey times and cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hCUE_0eJtAZrU00

High wind speeds are also expected to bring some damage to buildings inland, such as tiles being blown from roofs, power and mobile phone service cuts, and damage to infrastructure and trees across the country.

The Met Office have also urged caution as heavy downpours in northwest England could cause a number of homes and businesses to flood on Sunday.

Forecasters have focused concerns on the Greater Manchester area, warning that fast flowing or deep floodwater could leave some communities cut off amid 20 to 40 mm of rainfall, with some exposed sites potentially seeing 60 to 80 mm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9mqw_0eJtAZrU00

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “We will see a slight easing in the wind over the evening time tonight, but it’s not long before they pick up again tomorrow to lead to another windy day across the UK.

“This will have an impact on the clearing up process over the course of the day.”

It comes as some 155,000 people are still without power, and the Energy Networks Association said it believes the UK may have experienced a record outage over a 24-hour period on Friday, with around 1.3 million homes affected.

Electricity provider Western Power Distribution (WPD) confirmed the outage was the most widespread ever recorded for the south west of England.

The company said: “Since it first hit, Storm Eunice has officially caused the highest number of power cuts in a 24 hour period our South West region has ever experienced.

“Our engineers are continuing to work relentlessly to restore supplies to our customers despite the awful conditions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9aNu_0eJtAZrU00

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Today:

Generally a dull and overcast day, drizzly at times this morning. Rain becoming widespread across the region during the afternoon, with a band of heavy rain arriving from the northwest towards dusk. Strong winds throughout the day. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Heavy rain clearing the south coast early evening. Scattered cloud with isolated showers to follow, mostly towards the northwest. Very windy. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Monday:

A brighter day although still very windy. Scattered cloud at times and the outside chance of a shower. Winds easing and skies clearing into the evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Cloudy with squally, heavy rain Tuesday afternoon, showery later. Cloudy but dry Wednesday. Heavy rain early Thursday then cold with potential wintry showers. Strong winds at times near the coasts.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Storm Eunice: Stay indoors warning ahead of 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What time will Storm Eunice hit the UK and where will be affected?

Storm Dudley battered the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland late on Wednesday and into Thursday, drenching the regions with heavy rain as high winds brought down power lines, trees and railway cables.Train services in Scotland had to be halted and the Northern Powergrid said on Wednesday night that up to 14,000 homes had suffered power cuts.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds and Drumalbin in Scotland hit by 71mph gales.Now, Dudley is about to be followed by Storm Eunice, which the Met Office has cautioned could...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Britain#Met Office#Wind Speeds#Flood#Extreme Weather#Greater Manchester#Forewarns#Metoffice
The Independent

Big Jet TV: Thousands tune in to watch flights landing at Heathrow amid storm

As Storm Eunice batters the UK, more than 200,000 people have tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.The storm has caused travel disruption across the country, with some flights diverting to other airports, while British Airways said it is suffering from “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured several “go-arounds”, in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its attempt, instead flying back around the airport for another attempt.Jerry Dyer, who runs the channel, told BBC Radio 2: “This is the best scenario you could possibly imagine – big kudos to the pilots and the crews working at the airports, this is the most exciting stuff you could possibly get.“Right now, these conditions with 70mph gusting winds, it’s pretty intense.“And what is great is you get to see the skill of the pilot and how they manage to handle it.”Gusts of more than 50mph have been forecast at Heathrow, according to the Met Office.
ENVIRONMENT
Miami Herald

Beachgoers look on in horror as shark kills swimmer in Australia. ‘Blood everywhere’

On a visit to Little Bay Beach in Australia, Kris Linto heard yelling and turned around to the horrific sight of a shark dragging a thrashing swimmer underwater. “It looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash, then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere,” Linto told 9 News Australia. He identified it as a great white shark.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Esquire

This Livestream of Planes Trying to Land at London's Heathrow Airport in Gale-Force Winds Is a Phenomenon

As one of the 187,000 people watching planes try to land at Heathrow airport on the YouTube channel Big Jet TV, I was lucky enough, just now, to hear our host say, "It's a big old bully boy 777 right here." Then, when the passenger plane landed successfully: "Oh, flippin heck!" Earlier on, you could watch a huge jet sway horizontally in the wind as host Jerry Dyer, standing on the ground beneath it, yelled, "Easy, son!" As it approached the runway, he added, "GO ON THEN!" And, when it was even closer: "DROP IT!"
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Screaming passengers ‘prayed’ during terrifying Storm Eunice landing before being flown 200 miles away

A passenger onboard a plane that attempted to land at Manchester Airport amid ferocious winds said people were “praying” as Storm Eunice sent the “screaming” passengers “up and down in their seats.”The TUI pilot tried twice to land the aircraft from Morocco on Friday amid heavy downpours and wind speeds of more than 100mph before it was diverted to Glasgow in the face of unrelenting conditions.Storm Eunice brought with it the strongest winds experienced in Britain for over 30 years, prompting the Met Office to issue two “red” weather warnings (posing possible danger to life) in south Wales and...
ENVIRONMENT
simpleflying.com

Door Ripped Off Of British Airways Boeing 777 In Cape Town

A British Airways Boeing 777 faces an extended stay on the ground in Cape Town after an expensive incident occurred yesterday. The front left door was ripped off the aircraft, with sources suggesting that the plane was pushed back with the jetbridge still attached. Doors are a crucial yet surprisingly...
ECONOMY
News 12

STORM WATCH: Possible damaging winds, heavy rain heading into Friday for NYC

Heavy rain with the potential for damaging winds moves in for Friday with temperatures dropping. Friday morning will see heavy rain with wind gusts as high as 50+ mph. There's also a chance for rumbles of thunder and a squall line. Temperatures crash after the storms, down to near 40 by noon, feeling like 25-30. Power outages are possible and likely in some areas. Temperatures then crash to 26 degrees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.The prime...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Dudley brings 80mph winds and heavy rain — as Eunice threatens worse disruption

Heavy rain and 80mph winds battered parts of Britain on Wednesday as authorities warned of even worse potential damage and disruption from a second storm on Friday.Train and ferry services across Scotland were cancelled as Storm Dudley swept across northern parts of the UK, with overnight wind warnings in force as far south as Birmingham.Northern Powergrid said there was a “likelihood” supplies may be cut off.There are fears Storm Eunice could bring more widespread chaos when it hits later this week.Cornwall Council urged people to only travel “if absolutely necessary” on Friday.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

British Airways plane almost flips over in Storm Corrie winds

Footage shows a British Airways plane caught in intense winds almost flip over as pilots attempted to land during Storm Corrie.BA flight 1307 was on approach to London Heathrow having flown from Aberdeen on Monday when the incident occurred. Video shows the A321 Neo jet attempting to land just after midday, but the strength of the winds, which have reached speeds of 92mph in spots around the UK, meant it was forced to take-off again after the wheels had hit the tarmac.The aircraft can be seen swaying in the wind, before leaning heavily to the left after touching down,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

516K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy