Some players in Pokemon Legends: Arceus have discovered a way to duplicate shiny Pokemon while out on the field. Shiny hunting has taken off in Pokemon Legends: Arceus—an ununsurpring development given that one of the main requests in the game has trainers track down and catch a shiny Ponyta early on. Trainers were quick to learn that shiny Pokemon spawn all over the map when loaded up, including places that may not be regularly checked such as far-reaching areas and twitching nodes. The latter of these appears to be the focal point of the new exploit which allows trainers to duplicate any shiny Pokemon they find.

