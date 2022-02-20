ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rafael Nadal faces Reilly Opelka in Acapulco R1

By JOVICA ILIC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will kick off his sixth Acapulco campaign against the giant server Reilly Opelka. The three-time Acapulco winner will chase the fourth crown in Mexico following a perfect start of the season and ten wins from ten encounters. Nadal had enough time to recover...

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

