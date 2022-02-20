Global Protect VPN Device Certificates Expired

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Brands, a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions, today announced a range of protective case solutions from Incipio for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The diverse lineup of modern, fashionable cases is underscored by superior drop protection, antimicrobial properties, as well as 5G and wireless charge compatibility for reliable, everyday use. Available in popular colors and styles, the lineup of cases for the new Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra balance innovation and sustainability for consumers to protect their new device in style.
