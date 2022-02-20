SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 100th Gaucho win for head coach Joe Pasternack came at the perfect time for the UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team, which topped Long Beach State 84-71 Saturday night in front of a packed house at the Thunderdome.

The Beach, who currently sit atop the Big West Conference, saw their 11-game win streak ended by the hands of the Gaucho backcourt as all three guards had tremendous performances.

Freshman guard Ajay Mitchell led all players with 20 points to go along with nine assists and three steals.

Josh Pierre-Louis tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists while Calvin Wishart scored 18 points.

UCSB (12-10 overall, 4-5 Big West) will now finish out the road portion of its regular-season schedule, heading to UC Davis on Thursday, before making the long journey to UC Riverside on Saturday evening.

The post Joe Pasternack picks up 100th win with UCSB appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .