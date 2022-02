Zuriel Marquez scored 23 points as Juan Diego edged out South Summit in a back and forth game. The Soaring Eagle’s offense jumped out to an early lead with a 20-point first quarter, but the Wildcats battled back, allowing just four points in the second period to tie things up heading into halftime. The entire second half was close, but Juan Diego was able to grab a narrow lead and hold on for a 49-47 victory. Both teams made 17 field goals and 11 free throws, but a 6-4 advantage behind the arc was difference for the Soaring Eagle.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO