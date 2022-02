Joe Rogan personally asked that episodes of his podcast be removed from Spotify, the company’s CEO has claimed.The podcaster has found himself at the centre of controversy surrounding Covid-19 misinformation on The Joe Rogan Experience, with footage emerging on social media of the presenter using the N-word on his show.Over the weekend, it was reported that 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience had been quietly removed from the platform. These included episodes with far-right commentators, such as Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos.However, in a memo shared with Spotify staff on Sunday (6 February, CEO Daniel Ek said that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO