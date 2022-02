After finishing third in the state as a sophomore, last year was supposed to be the year that Jackson Memorial's Skyelar Smith made a run at a wrestling state title. Instead, Smith was knocked out of the region tournament before it even began due to Covid protocols. She was one of the state's best, but never got the chance to show it. A year later, she clawed her way back to the big stage, and in her final high school bout, she reached the top of the mountain.

