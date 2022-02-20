ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Inside the rehab centre for cryptocurrency addicts who can no longer cope

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Cryptocurrency can be an exciting space for entrepreneurs and market investors – but the chase for financial freedom isn't always as plain sailing as it's made out to be.

In 2009, the first decentralised cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was created by developer Satoshi Nakamoto, whose real identity remains a mystery. It has become the most commonly held cryptocurrency in the world.

A year later, Bitcoin was assigned monetary value with someone selling theirs for the first time. For 10,000 Bitcoins (worth $40 at the time), the Florida man ordered two Papa John's pizzas.

Now, to put the power of crypto into perspective, if he had held on to just one of those Bitcoins, he would have amassed more than $40,000 today.

Sounds great, right? At times, it can be. But that isn't always the case.

Crypto is rarely a straightforward lane and can sometimes lead to detrimental complications. And while some crypto diehards justify it as a form of "investment", is it? To invest is to gain profit – but with the volatile cryptocurrency markets, the outcome is always undetermined.

Zealous enthusiasm, optimism and compulsion can very easily lead to falling prey to gambling highs.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Crypto addiction has become so prominent that a rehab facility in Scotland has introduced the UK's first-ever dedicated recovery programme to overcoming crypto addiction. They saw a drastic spike in admissions last year, four times as many as the previous year. Generally speaking, it is people from larger cities, disposable income and between the ages of 22-50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hc1zc_0eJt03h000

Launched in 2017, Castle Craig's Cryptocurrency Addiction Rehab Clinic use group sessions and one-to-ones, along with an array of psychodynamic lectures and workshops, including art therapy and meditation. They also have doctors, nurses and leading experts in addiction on-site 24/7.

Understandably, patients don't have access to iPhones or iPads, so the temptation is immediately reduced from the moment they enter the castle.

Chris Burn, a gambling therapist at Castle Craig Hospital, said: "The high risk, fluctuating cryptocurrency market appeals to the problem gambler. It provides excitement and an escape from reality. Bitcoin, for example, has been heavily traded, and huge gains & losses were made. It's a classic bubble situation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXnH9_0eJt03h000

Sadly, three times as many people die by suicide from gambling than any other addiction.

"The volatility means quicker excitement to trading. There are so many potential pitfalls through this," he added. "I have seen people lose all their life savings and houses, jobs, retirement funds and more."

One of their past patients, using the pseudonym Will, opened up to indy100 about his battle with crypto addiction. Will explained how he had battled with an addictive personality since being a teenager which, at one point, landed him in jail. At the age of 22, he was pushed to go to rehab.

While managing to hold down a decent career earning £90,000 a year, his addictions moved from substances to trading – that's when he discovered the digital currency. Recalling the first time he "laid eyes" on the crypto charts, he said he "fell in love" with Bitcoin.

"I was trading Bitcoin, I was buying Bitcoin, I was spending Bitcoin. Very simply, I wanted to become a Bitcoin millionaire," Will said.

"I believed I had the intelligence, the window, and the wizardry to trade my way to millions. I wanted to crack all the codes and beat 99% of the world by becoming that 1%."

Comparing it to "riding a rollercoaster", Will said he had made over a million in profit. "I would have ups and downs. Except, each time the roller coaster went down, it went deeper and deeper."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMg3a_0eJt03h000

"As always, my addictions always went hand in hand with substances. I would have the mouse in my right hand, and on my left, I would be pulling out rolling papers, a cigarette and cannabis to make a joint," he added.

"It was like a continuous mind, body and action motion and it just didn't stop. Eight hours later, my belly would remind me to eat something. In that time, I would have traded maybe 100 times, losing £1000 and earning £5000."

His love for crypto soon came to an end. After five years, Will lost everything. He lost his job, his finances and his "integrity and confidence."

"I was descending into multiple rock bottoms, completely powerless over all my addictions," he said, adding that he was filled with denial, regret and "what ifs."

"I have calculated numbers in mind, and what would have happened if I had taken my money and put it aside. If I had just put my money in the stock market, I would have about 5 million pounds right now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5oga_0eJt03h000

Will hit rock bottom during Winter 2020 and turned to Castle Craig for much-needed support. While the length of treatment depends on the severity of the addiction, the facility advises at least four weeks of treatment, costing £23,200 (£5,800 per week) for a single occupancy room.

Will concluded: "I simply don't think it was in God's plan for me to become a millionaire."

"If I had just worked hard until I was sixty years old, and invested my money wisely in stocks and had a financial advisor and stockbroker to invest for me, I would have a million pounds in the bank by the time I retired anyway."

For anyone needing support or advice on gambling addiction, you can call the National Gambling Helpline free on 0808 8020 133.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
psychologytoday.com

5 Signs that Someone Is Trying to Fake You Out

"Surface acting" involves masking one's true feelings and putting on a false front. Five signs indicate that someone may be faking their emotions. For example, they may stand to gain something by expressing a specific emotion. Research on surface acting in the workplace suggests that there are costs and benefits...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#Addictions#Rehab#Castle Craig
MarketWatch

My daughters will inherit our $2 million estate, but one child struggles with depression, and only works occasionally. How do we protect her after we’re gone?

Our estate is currently valued in the mid seven-figure range and would consist of three modest homes in two states — worth $2 million — and equities. We have two daughters, three grandchildren, wills and a trust. Upon our demise our daughters will both receive $500,000. When they are in their 30s, our grandchildren will get what’s left.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Scotland
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy