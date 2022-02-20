ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

Eve Muirhead savours ‘moment I dreamed of’ Olympic gold medal after long wait

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVXvm_0eJszYnd00
Sport

Eve Muirhead required no extra ends nor ‘Stone of Destiny’ dramas as she fulfilled an overdue ambition by sweeping Great Britain’s women’s curling team to Olympic gold at the Ice Cube in Beijing on Sunday.

Twenty years after Rhona Martin slid her final stone down the Ogden Ice Sheet in Salt Lake City, Muirhead and her team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith swept to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan.

The comprehensive nature of Muirhead’s victory belied a remarkable battle against adversity her team had endured since they initially failed to qualify for the Olympics at last year’s World Championships in Calgary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7JBf_0eJszYnd00
Great Britain’s Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their curling gold medal (Andrew Milligan/PA Images). (PA Wire)

A pair of positive Covid tests prior to the final qualifiers almost derailed the team’s preparations, and their stuttering progress through the round-robin phase in Beijing left them on the brink of elimination.

But three days after they were forced to rely on two other results and a mere 10cm advantage via the average accuracy of the pre-match draw shot challenge simply to stay alive in the tournament, and two after beating the odds from a four-point first end deficit against Sweden, Muirhead led her team to the easiest of victories with an end to spare.

“This is a moment I dreamed of as a young child,” said a plainly emotional Muirhead afterwards. “Having lost two semi-finals then come through that great battle against Sweden, we knew this was an opportunity we might never get again.

“It has definitely been a rollercoaster journey for the whole team. From not finishing the top six at the world championships, we had to come back and it was hard.

“There were times I wanted to throw my shoes in the cupboard and never get them out again. But we all came back and got this new team together and came through the Europeans and the qualifiers.

“There have been ups and downs, there have been a couple of positive tests, but here we are, five very healthy girls with gold medals around our necks.”

The parallels with Martin – now Rhona Howie, who was watching from the stands in her role as a BBC pundit – were evident in the way Muirhead’s team had edged into the knockout stages with an underwhelming 5-4 record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1PWE_0eJszYnd00
Great Britain’s Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their curling gold medal (Andrew Milligan/PA Images). (PA Wire)

The Japanese endured a similar passage to the final, but unlike Niklas Edin’s experienced Swedish rink who had sunk the dreams of the Great Britain men’s team so ruthlessly less than 24 hours earlier, skip Satsuki Fujisawa was unable to wrest the initiative away from Muirhead.

A two in the first end gave Muirhead the advantage and she was centimetres from a steal in the second end, Fujisawa squeezing in to take one.

Muirhead, still smarting from her missed shot to win bronze against the same team in Pyeongchang four years earlier, stole another in the fifth to extend her team’s lead to 4-1 at the half-way stage.

But the defining moment arrived in the seventh end, when Muirhead conjured a brilliant raised take-out – effectively a plant – that knocked the Japanese stone out of the house and scored four to all but seal victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkGv0_0eJszYnd00
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead celebrates the moment when her long wait for Olympic gold ended (Andrew Milligan/PA Images). (PA Wire)

Muirhead responded by raising a fist to the air, surely conscious that the moment she had craved for throughout her career was finally hers. That moment arrived after the ninth end, when Muirhead rolled in for a two and Fujisawa conceded that the game was up.

Her victory also completed a remarkable personal journey for Muirhead, who was the youngest skip to win a curling world title in 2013 but had only a bronze medal from 2014 to show from her three previous Olympic appearances.

In contrast, her team comprised a group of Olympic debutants who fought their way through a rigorous selection process, a final pool of nine potential contenders, to earn the opportunity to sweep their way to gold.

“It was emotional, for sure,” admitted Muirhead. “I managed to hold it in until the flag was getting raised – it’s a moment that I’ve been waiting for for so many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDwOS_0eJszYnd00
Great Britain’s Vicky Wright watches emotional team-mate Eve Muirhead during the medal ceremony after their gold medal curling win (Andrew Milligan/PA Images). (PA Wire)

“I’ve been close so many times but I just haven’t been over the line. The girls have helped me become a better curler and they’ve also helped me become a better person. Without them, I wouldn’t be here and it’s such an incredible, incredible moment.”

Twenty years ago it was Martin’s team of self-styled Ayrshire housewives who kept viewers up after midnight back in the UK to savour their moment of triumph. This time it was Muirhead’s team winning in style, the 10-3 scoreline tying the biggest win in an Olympic curling final since the sport was reintroduced to the Olympics in 1998.

In Beijing, the narrative was forged not only around Muirhead but her team-mate and vice-skip Wright, who will leave the heady atmosphere of Olympic triumph and take her medal home to show the patients at the NHS hospital in Larbert where she works next week.

“They would have stayed up to watch last night,” said Wright. “I can’t wait to see them when I go back. I told them I’d do my best to bring a medal back and to take a gold one, I can’t believe it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Eve Muirhead pays tribute to her Great Britain gold medal team-mates

Eve Muirhead paid tribute to her fellow team members after Great Britain swept to their first Olympic curling gold medal since Rhona Martin’s historic triumph in 2002. Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith all earned their places in the team following a rigorous selection process that was whittled down from a final list of nine.
SPORTS
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eve Muirhead
Person
Vicky Wright
Person
Niklas Edin
Person
Satsuki Fujisawa
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
The Independent

Five stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.MISS PERFECTFifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.NATHAN CHENFour years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gold#Great Britain#Sports#The Ogden Ice Sheet#Europeans
NBC Sports

Jessie Diggins wins Olympic silver in gritty 30km, final medal for Team USA

Much like the glitter she wears on her cheeks, Team USA‘s Jessie Diggins’ first and second career Olympic medals came with sparkling fashion marked by furious sprints. Her third Olympic medal, however, required a long slog. But the result is just as shiny. MORE WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE: The...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

5 U.S. Olympians to Watch for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

With the 2022 Olympics wrapping up, it’s time to start looking ahead. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and the Olympics will officially be titled Milano Cortina. While it’s impossible to know exactly who will compete in...
SPORTS
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: Muirhead's team saved Great Britain in Beijing

In the end, it was the curling teams who saved this Olympics for Great Britain. The teams, led by Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead, banished their ghosts of missed opportunity while giving the country's winter programme a much-needed boost after a turbulent fortnight in Beijing. Great Britain had been staring...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
The Independent

David Murdoch backs Eve Muirhead to be ‘one of the greatest ever’ after GB gold

David Murdoch hailed Great Britain’s newly-crowned Olympic champions and predicted that Eve Muirhead could go on to become one of the sport’s greats.Murdoch, the team’s Olympics curling coach, watched Muirhead craft an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan to secure the sport’s biggest title at her fourth attempt.Still at the age of just 31, Murdoch believes Muirhead, who already has two  Olympic medals (she also won bronze in Sochi) and a world title behind her, has confirmed her status at the top of her sport.Great Britain’s coach David Murdoch and Eve Muirhead celebrate women's curling goldDavid Murdoch on Eve Muirhead“She could...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
The Independent

All about Eve – how Muirhead completed journey from junior glory to Olympic gold

Eve Muirhead was eight years old when her father Gordon served as alternate on the Scotland team that swept to the world men’s curling title in Moncton, Canada in 1999.Born into such a renowned curling family – her brother Thomas would win a world junior crown in 2013 – it seemed inevitable that Muirhead would seek to follow in her father’s footsteps – and ultimately surpass his achievements with her Olympic triumph in Beijing on Sunday.Born in Perth, Muirhead was 16 years old when her team cruised through her national championship unbeaten and won what would be her first of...
SPORTS
International Business Times

Beijing Olympics Closes After Golden Moments And Doping Storm

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy