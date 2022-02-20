Fresno State men’s hoops lose four-straight after loss to SDSU

The Bulldogs suffered a 61-44 loss on Saturday against San Diego State. The ‘Dogs fall to 16-10 overall and 6-7 in Mountain West play. The ‘Dogs shot 34.1 percent from the field and made 14 turnovers in the contest.

Isaiah Hill led the way with 15 points and made four shots from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs look to bounce back on the road at Air Force on Tuesday. Opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST.

