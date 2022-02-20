Fresno State softball splits Saturday doubleheader against UC Davis
The Bulldogs went 1-1 on Saturday against UC Davis. The ‘Dogs dropped their home opener 7-1 to the Aggies. In game two, the Bulldogs secured an 11-5 victory.
Fresno State will play the series finale against UC Davis on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.
