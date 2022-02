UK consumers are likely to face an increase in loan sharks and doorstep energy sellers as a result of the cost of living crisis, Trading Standards has warned.The crisis will lead to opportunities for fraudsters to exploit a financially desperate public, especially the most vulnerable, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) said.Some of the likely consequences included an increase in loan shark activities and energy tariff mis-selling on the doorstep, alongside other “questionable money-saving schemes”.The CTSI’s warning follows Ofgem raising its energy price cap by 54% or £693 from April 1, while the Bank of England reported that UK inflation...

