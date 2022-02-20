Sodium Sulfide Market Upshot of Current Trends 2022 : Tessenderlo Group, ISSC (IRSS), ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium and Solvay

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice cakes market size is expected to grow by USD 540.61 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market will observe high growth in APAC. Consumers in the region are exhibiting a high inclination toward rice-based food products, which is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of products including rice cakes to cater to the growing demand.

