ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Franklin: Flood and wind warnings issued amid clean-up

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of flood warnings and alerts have been put in place with Wales braced for more strong winds from Storm Franklin. More than 2,500 homes are without power after widespread damage was caused when 92mph (148km/h) winds from Storm Eunice hit Wales on Friday. A yellow warning for...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Storm Eunice: Stay indoors warning ahead of 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What time will Storm Eunice hit the UK and where will be affected?

Storm Dudley battered the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland late on Wednesday and into Thursday, drenching the regions with heavy rain as high winds brought down power lines, trees and railway cables.Train services in Scotland had to be halted and the Northern Powergrid said on Wednesday night that up to 14,000 homes had suffered power cuts.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds and Drumalbin in Scotland hit by 71mph gales.Now, Dudley is about to be followed by Storm Eunice, which the Met Office has cautioned could...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Dudley brings 80mph winds and heavy rain — as Eunice threatens worse disruption

Heavy rain and 80mph winds battered parts of Britain on Wednesday as authorities warned of even worse potential damage and disruption from a second storm on Friday.Train and ferry services across Scotland were cancelled as Storm Dudley swept across northern parts of the UK, with overnight wind warnings in force as far south as Birmingham.Northern Powergrid said there was a “likelihood” supplies may be cut off.There are fears Storm Eunice could bring more widespread chaos when it hits later this week.Cornwall Council urged people to only travel “if absolutely necessary” on Friday.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Weather Warning#Clean Up#Natural Resources Wales#Extreme Weather#Nrw#Twitter#Caersws#Bbc#Dyfed Powys Police#A458#Powys Council
The Independent

Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.The prime...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Dangerous dog on Bodmin moor found

A dangerous dog reported missing by police has been found by its owner. Devon and Cornwall Police had carried out searches on Bodmin Moor after receiving reports the dog broke free from its lead at 18:45 GMT on Saturday. The seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog was "highly likely to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Big Jet TV: Thousands tune in to watch flights landing at Heathrow amid storm

As Storm Eunice batters the UK, more than 200,000 people have tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.The storm has caused travel disruption across the country, with some flights diverting to other airports, while British Airways said it is suffering from “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured several “go-arounds”, in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its attempt, instead flying back around the airport for another attempt.Jerry Dyer, who runs the channel, told BBC Radio 2: “This is the best scenario you could possibly imagine – big kudos to the pilots and the crews working at the airports, this is the most exciting stuff you could possibly get.“Right now, these conditions with 70mph gusting winds, it’s pretty intense.“And what is great is you get to see the skill of the pilot and how they manage to handle it.”Gusts of more than 50mph have been forecast at Heathrow, according to the Met Office.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
New York Post

Drone footage captures sunken Spanish village rising from dry reservoir

Drone footage showed a ghost village that has emerged as drought has nearly emptied a dam on the Spanish-Portuguese border, which is drawing crowds of tourists with its eerie, grey ruins. With the reservoir at 15% of its capacity, details of a life frozen in 1992, when the Aceredo village...
WORLD
The Independent

Screaming passengers ‘prayed’ during terrifying Storm Eunice landing before being flown 200 miles away

A passenger onboard a plane that attempted to land at Manchester Airport amid ferocious winds said people were “praying” as Storm Eunice sent the “screaming” passengers “up and down in their seats.”The TUI pilot tried twice to land the aircraft from Morocco on Friday amid heavy downpours and wind speeds of more than 100mph before it was diverted to Glasgow in the face of unrelenting conditions.Storm Eunice brought with it the strongest winds experienced in Britain for over 30 years, prompting the Met Office to issue two “red” weather warnings (posing possible danger to life) in south Wales and...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

'Heart-breaking' footage of dogs 'dumped' in Coventry

The RSPCA has released "heart-breaking" CCTV footage that it says shows seven dogs being dumped from the back of a van. The dogs - believed to have been used for breeding - were left on Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, on 30 December. The animal welfare charity has released the footage in...
ANIMALS
The Independent

British Airways plane almost flips over in Storm Corrie winds

Footage shows a British Airways plane caught in intense winds almost flip over as pilots attempted to land during Storm Corrie.BA flight 1307 was on approach to London Heathrow having flown from Aberdeen on Monday when the incident occurred. Video shows the A321 Neo jet attempting to land just after midday, but the strength of the winds, which have reached speeds of 92mph in spots around the UK, meant it was forced to take-off again after the wheels had hit the tarmac.The aircraft can be seen swaying in the wind, before leaning heavily to the left after touching down,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Met Office issues most severe ‘red’ danger-to-life warning in rare move

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind, meaning it is very likely that the extreme weather will result in dangerous conditions as Storm Eunice hits.The alert covers south Wales and a strip of coast in southwest England, including Hartland, Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea.Meteorologists fear the high winds there – and across the rest of Wales and much of England – could endanger lives, tear roofs from houses and bring down power lines, while some rail operators have urged customers not to travel on Friday once the storm hits.Forecasters have warned that gusts of up...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Storm Eunice killed at least nine people in Europe on Friday, pummelling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter as it disrupted flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe. London was eerily empty after the British capital was placed under its first ever "red" weather warning, meaning there was "danger to life". By nightfall, police there said a woman in her 30s had died after a tree fell on a car she was a passenger in. Meanwhile a man in his 50s was also killed in northwest England after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, according to Merseyside Police. Beyond Britain, falling trees killed three people in the Netherlands and a man in his 60s in southeast Ireland, while a Canadian man aged 79 died in Belgium, according to officials in each country.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

How science is uncovering the secrets of Stonehenge

Among the many treasures in the British Museum’s forthcoming Stonehenge exhibition is a collection of carved and polished spherical stones, each about the size of a cricket ball. The stones are 5,000 years old and have mostly been found singly in Scotland. The most famous of the 400 or so discoveries is a beautiful polished black sphere from Towie, Aberdeenshire, with three bulbous surfaces, tactile as a miniature Henry Moore. The sphere is carved with precise geometric whorls and spirals. In common with the much weightier neolithic monuments that the Stonehenge exhibition celebrates, the longer you look at the stones, the more mysterious they seem: what and why and how?
MUSEUMS
BBC

Storm Eunice: Dramatic video shows ferry battling winds in Southampton

A ferry crew successfully berthed a vessel while experiencing gusts of winds of 148 km/h (92mph) during Storm Eunice. The moment the Red Funnel ferry arrived in Southampton with no passengers on board and was caught in high winds was captured on video. Leanna Lakes, Operations Director at Red Funnel,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy