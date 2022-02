How good are the Avs? Even in their 4-1 loss to the Stars, which ended Colorado’s point streak at 19 games – the most for any team in three years – the Avs skated like the better team. They poured on the offense, getting 47 shots on goal for an expected 4.7 goal. If not for the incredible play of goaltender Jake Oettinger, the point streak would’ve gone to 20.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO