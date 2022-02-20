ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Letter to the editor: Super Bowl trophy is back

By DAYTON KINGERY
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago

It's so exciting that the Super Bowl Trophy is...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Cherry-picking data

I must take issue with a recent Community Voices article ("Political free riding," Feb. 15) by Steven Bacon. He cherry-picks data to put the best light on Democrat politicians. In a previous opinion article, he extolled the virtues of then-Governor Cuomo in New York in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo sent infected patients in to nursing homes, literally decimating the elderly population then cooking the books to hide that fact. As did the governors of Michigan and New Jersey.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Culture shaper: Alicia Garcia fights for a cause

Alicia Garcia has had a lot of success as a member of the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds track and field team during her career. While Garcia, a Selma native, is proud of her achievements as a javelin thrower, she is prouder of her work off the field helping fight human trafficking.
SELMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Open tees off this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 2022 Bakersfield Open gets underway Wednesday, February 23, and runs until Friday, February 25. They are expecting around 100-120 players. Between 8-10 local professionals will be participating, and a handful of local amateurs playing in this event. Last Year Manav Shah won the tournament...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Native American sites to be protected under plan for the long-suffering McAllister Ranch groundwater project

In the often hard-fought world of archeological preservation, Colin Rambo is counting the McAllister Ranch groundwater project plan as a “win, win, win.”. Rambo, an archaeologist with the Tejon Tribe, has been working closely with the city of Bakersfield and the two Kern County water districts behind the project to make sure the “significant” Native American sites on the ranch are protected.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy