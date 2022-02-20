Letter to the editor: Super Bowl trophy is back

I must take issue with a recent Community Voices article ("Political free riding," Feb. 15) by Steven Bacon. He cherry-picks data to put the best light on Democrat politicians. In a previous opinion article, he extolled the virtues of then-Governor Cuomo in New York in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo sent infected patients in to nursing homes, literally decimating the elderly population then cooking the books to hide that fact. As did the governors of Michigan and New Jersey.

