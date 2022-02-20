Letter to the editor: Super Bowl trophy is back

She was a familiar face on TV screens in Northern California in the 1970s. Ginger Rutland is a twin, the youngest of four children. Her family moved to Sacramento when she was 4 years old. She attended McClatchy High School, but when her father who was working at McClellan Air...
I must take issue with a recent Community Voices article ("Political free riding," Feb. 15) by Steven Bacon. He cherry-picks data to put the best light on Democrat politicians. In a previous opinion article, he extolled the virtues of then-Governor Cuomo in New York in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo sent infected patients in to nursing homes, literally decimating the elderly population then cooking the books to hide that fact. As did the governors of Michigan and New Jersey.
Alicia Garcia has had a lot of success as a member of the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds track and field team during her career. While Garcia, a Selma native, is proud of her achievements as a javelin thrower, she is prouder of her work off the field helping fight human trafficking.
As we know Montana is the 4th largest state, it is full of amazing National Parks (7), and tourists LOVE it here. So besides those couple of things, what else does Montana have that makes it stand out? Makes it truly "one of a kind"?. Double-proxy Marriage. Ok, don't worry,...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State women’s water polo team is carrying momemtum after an undefeated weekend, while the Diamond ‘Dogs opening sweep was highlighted by an award-worthy performance from pitcher Ixan Henderson.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 2022 Bakersfield Open gets underway Wednesday, February 23, and runs until Friday, February 25. They are expecting around 100-120 players. Between 8-10 local professionals will be participating, and a handful of local amateurs playing in this event. Last Year Manav Shah won the tournament...
In the often hard-fought world of archeological preservation, Colin Rambo is counting the McAllister Ranch groundwater project plan as a “win, win, win.”. Rambo, an archaeologist with the Tejon Tribe, has been working closely with the city of Bakersfield and the two Kern County water districts behind the project to make sure the “significant” Native American sites on the ranch are protected.
