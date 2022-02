$600 million of EBITDA for 2021, most in company history. Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) reported Adjusted EBITDA of $149.1 million compared to $165.1 million in last year's fourth quarter. That brought EBITDA up to $600 million for the year, the high end of company guidance. Remember, the company and Con Ed (ED) sold Stagecoach gas assets to Kinder Morgan (KMI) in July 2021. Because of the sale, there was $16 million of Adjusted EBITDA missing in the Storage and Logistics business versus Q4 2020. Storage and Logistics' NGL volumes were also negatively impacted by a warmer than usual December, a trend that has reversed so far in 2022.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO