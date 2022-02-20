Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 13:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, WESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Ward, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Through early this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the plains. Southwest 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * RFTI...5 to 6 or critical.
