Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 21:05:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-25 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:34:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stark FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Along the middle branch of the Nimishillen Creek in Canton and along Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding continues of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 558 AM EST, gauge reports indicate flooding continues along some rivers and creeks in Stark County, including the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek in Canton and the Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. Water levels on these creeks is expected to gradually recede over the weekend. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton and Waynesburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches, sleet accumulations of around three quarters of an inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage HEAVY PRECIPITATION TONIGHT THOUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING Heavy precipitation will begin shortly and continue overnight into early Friday morning, tapering off after 6 AM. Across the Anchorage Bowl, temperatures will remain warm enough due to a increased southeasterly wind, that rain is expected for the duration; along Upper Hillside and Eagle River, a rain/snow mix will is likely for the duration. Snow may mix in with the rain early Friday morning as the precipitation comes to an end. Any snowfall accumulations will be minor.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches possible. Locally higher amounts are possible, particularly in the northern Minnesota counties. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could make for difficult travel.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 09:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams STRONG GUSTY WINDS TO DEVELOP TODAY South to southwest winds will increase this morning to between 20 and 30 mph with wind gusts to 40 mph. The winds will persist through much of the afternoon before beginning to diminish late. Wind gusts could top 45 mph near Lake Michigan. Loose yard items are apt to blow around. If you are driving a high profile vehicle, use caution in rural and open areas.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Champaign, Macon, Piatt, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Champaign; Macon; Piatt; Vermilion WINTER STORM TO BRING A WINTRY MIXTURE OF PRECIPITATION AND HEAVY SNOW TO PARTS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. North winds gusting from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion and Macon Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous road conditions. Significant impacts are expected, especially this afternoon. Near whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet late this morning, then change to snow, and continue through the afternoon. The heaviest snow accumulation will be in the afternoon, with 1 to 2 inch accumulations per hour possible.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 21:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Ogle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Lake County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois Lee County in north central Illinois Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois De Kalb County in north central Illinois Kane County in northeastern Illinois Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1030 PM CST. * At 930 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Kenosha to near Sycamore to Prophetstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 73 and 107. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 118. I-90 between mile markers 33 and 74. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 31. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 6. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 31. Locations impacted include Aurora, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, DeKalb, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling and Addison. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident, quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain control.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Door; Kewaunee; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca LIGHT PRECIPITATION EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Light mixed precipitation has begun to develop off of the lakeshore this afternoon. Very light freezing drizzle, flurries, and light sleet are possible at times near the lakeshore, which may created isolated spots of slick roadways. Amounts are expected to be fairly light. Additional snow and mixed precipitation will develop later this afternoon and evening and a winter weather advisory is in effect for later today as a result. Please monitor road conditions as you travel this afternoon and evening.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-21 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake GET READY FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF WIND, COLD, AND SNOW * Southwest to west winds are on the increase today with widespread 30-40 mph gusts, locally stronger in wind prone locations. This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes, turbulence for aviation, and potential travel difficulties for high profile vehicles. Sierra ridgelines could see gusts reach 80 mph, affecting backcountry recreation. Winds will weaken, but remain breezy out of the northwest on Monday. * A quick shot of snow showers is anticipated tonight into Monday morning with the cold front, and additional snow showers are probable Monday night through Wednesday. While overall totals will be light, we all know it doesn`t take much to cause slow downs and travel difficulties. It may be best to allow extra time for the morning commute Monday through Wednesday. * It will be quite chilly Monday through Thursday. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday may not get out of the 30s in even the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will likely be coldest Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but will also be dependent on cloud cover. Anticipate widespread teen and single digit low temps, with below zero readings in colder Sierra valleys. Bundle up! Winter isn`t over yet.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Braxton, Clay, McDowell, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Braxton; Clay; McDowell; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Wyoming FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Braxton, Clay, McDowell, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Raleigh and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A low pressure system will bring periods of rain, some heavy, to already saturated grounds, through tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Utah and southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooke, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 23:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooke; Denton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN COOKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central Texas.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Light snowfall is possible down to around 2000 feet with 4 to 6 inches from 4000 to 6000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally greater amounts on higher peaks. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...4 PM Tuesday to noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions, especially during the Tuesday evening commute along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Visibility greatly reduced in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 13:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, WESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Ward, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...Through early this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the plains. Southwest 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * RFTI...5 to 6 or critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

