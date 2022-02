South Carolina rode All American Aliyah Boston, who poured in 16 points and 12 rebounds, for her record tying 19th consecutive double-double, and a ferocious defense to a 67-53 win over No. 12 Tennessee Sunday afternoon in front of 18,000 fans, and a national television audience on ABC. With the win, the Gamecocks record stands at 25-1, 13-1 in the SEC. It was Carolina’s 11th win over a top 25 opponent this season, and the eighth win against the Lady Vols in the last 12 meetings. Below are my thoughts and analysis.

