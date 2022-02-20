ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond Retro and Converse Unveil Limited Edition Upcycled Fleece Chuck 70s

Cover picture for the articleBeyond Retro and Converse are continuing their partnership with a new series of limited-edition upcycled fleece Chuck 70s. The latest release utilizes hand-picked and...

sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Releases Tomorrow

Ever since the start of 2022, Jordan Brand put a pause on their Saturday releases, slowing things down quite a bit to recuperate following the holidays. Come this weekend, though, things will finally return back to normal thanks to the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue.”. Unlike some of this...
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sell for a Total of $25.3 Million

After being up for auction on Sotheby’s for the last two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed. Just moments ago, the sale for all 200 pairs of the Damier-printed sneaker collab concluded, with almost every lot, besides a few men’s size 7.5 and 8 pairs, selling for above $100,000. The highest price that the sneaker sold for was $352,800 for a men’s size 5, and according to the auction house, this is the only size of the shoe to be produced. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest price for the shoe sold for $75,600 in a men’s size 6.5.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder”

Last December was easily one of adidas Yeezy’s busiest years, and it makes sense that they’d take the next month to recuperate. Sneaker culture, however, rarely ever sits still for long; in January, insiders were quick to reveal the Yeezy 450 “Cinder,” reporting a Spring 2022 release. And it seems production is proceeding as scheduled, considering the colorway has just been seen on-foot only a couple of days ago.
Billboard

Cardi B’s Reebok Capsule Collection Lands on ‘Abbott Elementary’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cardi B’s Reebok capsule collection is working its way into network TV. One of the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 6 has been blessed with some new colorways, as well as a retro here and there. The shoe is now over 30 years old, and in the eyes of Jordan Brand, this is a massive milestone that needs to be celebrated. In 2022, the shoe is set to receive even more retros, with one of them being a colorway that first appeared back in 2000.
mycolumbuspower.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.
Motor1.com

Mercedes Created Custom Air Jordan Sneakers With Artist Elijah Rutland

Mercedes-Benz dipped its toe into the streetwear game in 2021. The automaker partnered with skateboard company Palace on a line of AMG Black Series-inspired shirts, as well as clothing designer Heron Preston for airbag-inspired merch – that's right, airbags. Maybach even released a concept car created by late fashion and sneaker designer Virgil Abloh.
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
TMZ.com

Fat Joe Gets New Custom 'Mandarin Oriental' $450k Rolls-Royce

It's a new year, and for Fat Joe, that means a new Rolls-Royce ... he just got his custom ride, and it's worth around $450K. The NY rapper ordered his 2022 RR Cullinan months ago, and he had it delivered straight to car designer Will Castro from the show 'Unique Rides' ... in true Fat Joe fashion.
Footwear News

Nike Reveals a Trio of Air Force 1s for Its 2022 Black History Month Collection

For years, Nike has delivered an attention-capturing Black History Month collection. At the center of this year’s range is the iconic Air Force 1. Rather than drop one pair of sneakers this year, Nike has a trio of Air Force 1 Lows ready for release. The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You will arrive in three colorways that were designed by Black creators. The Air Force 1 Low FM By You is executed in materials with a translucent option that Nike explained transforms to reveal an intricate pattern and wear-away leather panels, which reveals colors inspired by the flags of Caribbean...
sneakernews.com

Nike Modifies The Iconic Air Max Plus With Functional Carabiners

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus continues to boast a cult-like following. Ahead of summer, the silhouette has appeared in a clean “White” makeup complete with orange-to-navy gradient touches. Perhaps part of a larger Air Max collection, the newly-surfaced pair features...
Footwear News

Nike Is Releasing a New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day. Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday. The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up...
inputmag.com

Soulja Boy made a $300 sneaker that may be the worst of 2022

Soulja Boy, the rapper whose primary style contribution until now had been comically oversized T-shirts and drawing on the lenses of his sunglasses, has launched his own footwear brand. Soulja Stars has been born as the result of a partnership with AliveShoes, an Italian-based platform that offers “professional resources to...
yankodesign.com

Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Auditions For The Defining Moments Pack

It’s 2022 and Jordan Brand has yet to kick the habit of dressing up their new models in old, fan-favorite colorways. Here, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low steps up onto the stage, auditioning for the “Defining Moments Pack” in a make-up more than appropriate. Down to...
