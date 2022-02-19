ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Overview of Script Samples using PowerCLI for Horizon

By Matt Frey, Read More from the Author
vmware.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomation for VMware Horizon has never been as accessible as it is today. Between your choice of the Horizon REST API and PowerCLI, you can leverage the scripting language or platform of your choice to invoke the underlying APIs. Today I’ll share a few samples of code that I use on...

techzone.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Fix Your Backlit Keyboard When It’s Not Working on Windows

Backlit keyboards don't just look cool, but they make using your computer in low-light environments easier. Instead of hunching over your keyboard or increasing the monitor’s brightness so you can see what key you’re pressing, you can turn on your keyboard’s backlight. However, different apps, software updates,...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

How To Monitor Your CPU and RAM in Linux

Whether we’re using a Raspberry Pi or a data center server, we need to know how our CPU and RAM are performing and, in Linux, there are a plethora of commands and applications that we can use. At the basic low level “How much RAM have I used?” to inspecting the CPU for vulnerabilities such as Spectre, there are commands at our disposal.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

KDE vs. XFCE: Comparing the Two Linux Desktop Environments

Being an open-source community-driven OS, Linux offers numerous desktops that appeal to your various computing tastes and priorities. Through this guide, the idea is to compare the two famous desktop environments: XFCE and KDE. Both KDE and XFCE come loaded with features that distinguish them from the rest of the...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

5 Major Developments in Desktop Linux in 2022

Linux is the dominant operating system on servers, but it's much less well-known as a desktop operating system. Yet the Linux desktop has come a long way in the past decade, and the momentum isn't slowing. Linux development happens out in the open, but unless you know where to look,...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powercli#Powershell#Api#The Advanced Functions#Convertto#Extensiondata#Connection Servers#Horizon Pod
TechRadar

Best Linux PC of 2022: desktop PCs with Linux pre-installed

Having turned 30 last year, Linux is now ubiquitous in large cloud datacenters and a key part of corporate IT stacks. Even Microsoft developed its Linux subsystem for Windows because of Linux's popularity among programmers. However, most programmers or enthusiasts would say that running Linux on bare metal is the best option.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

Huge iPad deal: Apple's 2021 iPad hits lowest price at Amazon

For many of us, January probably isn't the best time to go buying a new tablet, even if there is money to be saved. Thankfully it's now February and Amazon is still offering its great deal on Apple's 2021 iPad with 256GB storage. Right now it's down to just $449, from its original price of $479. That's Amazon's lowest ever price for this iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s latest iPad models, and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad, which is currently receiving a $30 discount on its 256GB storage model on both its Silver and Space Gray color options, which means that you can pick up one of these amazing tablets for $449. However, this option will not get you LTE support. If you want data support on your iPad, your best choice is the 64GB storage model with cellular connectivity that is receiving a $59 discount that translates to 13 percent savings. In other words, you can get your new tablet for $400.
ELECTRONICS
Wired

10 Early President's Day Sales on Laptops and Tablets

Need a new laptop or tablet? Whether it's for school or work, now is a good time to snag one. Many of our favorite laptops and tablets are on sale for the upcoming President's Day holiday, so if your machine has been sputtering, you can save some cash when you upgrade. Be sure to check out our buying guides for the Best Macbooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Laptops, Best Cheap Laptops, and Best Laptop Backpacks for more recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Get Amazon Prime Cheaper for One More Year (if You're Quick)

Amazon is raising the price of Prime in the US, from $119 to $139. However, you don't have to pay the higher charges. As reported by KnowTechie, there's a hack available to American Prime subscribers that helps them avoid the price increase. But you need to move fast to take advantage of it. Here's how.
INTERNET
Tom's Hardware

AMD Sets All-Time CPU Market Share Record as Intel Gains in Desktop and Notebook PCs

The Mercury Research CPU market share results are in for the fourth quarter of 2021, showing that AMD now comprises 25.6% of the overall x86 market, its highest share ever, partially on the strength of its increasing gaming console shipments. That beats AMD's prior overall record of 25.3% that it reached 15 years ago in 2006. Meanwhile, Intel has gained unit share in desktop and notebook PCs as it continues to wrest some of its losses back from AMD. However, Intel continues to slowly lose share in the lucrative server market.
COMPUTERS
MotorBiscuit

Selling Your Truck? Wipe the Computer First

Consumer Reports says that before you sell your car or truck you should wipe the contents as you would with a phone. Otherwise, the new owner might be getting more than just the vehicle; they might get important personal information. After all, vehicles are becoming just one giant computer on wheels.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock gives you 18 ports along with 98W laptop charging

Improve your workspace with the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Boasting 18 ports, it has card slots for SD UHS-II and microSD UHS-II, an audio jack, audio in/out ports, a security slot, and a power port. Furthermore, it has 5 USB-A, 3 USB-C, a DisplayPort 1.4, 3 Thunderbolt 4, and a Gigabit Ethernet. With a universally compatible design, it works with USB-C computers as well as USB4, Thunderbolt 3, and Thunderbolt 4. Moreover, it provides a whopping 98W of power delivery to fast charge your laptop. Don’t worry, if your computer requires less, the TS4 will lower its wattage. The 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports provide 40 Gb/s performance, and all of the 8 USB ports provide 10 Gb/s performance. Not only that, but one of the USB-C ports on the front supplies 20 watts of power for charging your MagSafe charger. Overall, it pairs an iconic design with incredible performance.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 Pro may get a RAM upgrade to match iPad Pro — Here's why

The iPhone 14 Pro may still be months away from its launch, but the design and hardware are already locked in place which means leakers and supply chain analysts are ready to hold forth on what they see happening with Apple's next flagship. A new rumor surfaced today from a...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy