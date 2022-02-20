ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

REVIEW Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Tough course provides golden moments at Beijing Games

By Philip O'connor
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxER9_0eJsmg5k00
2022 Beijing Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 50km Mass Start Free - National Cross-Country Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 19, 2022. Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Alexander Bolshunov and Norway's Therese Johaug grabbed most of the headlines at the Beijing Olympics, each collecting three gold medals in a place where the biggest challenge to the athletes often came from the competition venue itself.

A combination of altitude, slow snow, low temperatures and bitingly cold winds made the Olympic races even more gruelling than normal, demanding both huge physical effort and shrewd tactical planning to ensure success.

Representing the Russian Olympic Committee, Bolshunov got the balance almost perfect, timing his attacks and working in tandem with team mates to set himself up for victory, and wisely skipping the sprint to conserve energy.

The individual gold medals at her final Olympics for Johaug are a silver lining to the cloud that still hangs over her following a doping suspension that caused her to miss the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but she signed off in style with a dominant win in the women's 30km freestyle race.

American Jessie Diggins followed up her sensational team sprint gold in 2018 with an individual sprint bronze medal and a shock silver in the 30km, indicating that American cross-country skiing may well be here to stay.

The sprint specialist also became the first non-European to take a medal in the women's 30km event, and with her three medals she has become the face of American cross-country skiing.

Things were less positive for Sweden, one of the stalwarts of the sport, who only managed one gold and two silver medals, with their men not medaling at all in a disappointing Games.

The biggest disappointment for the Swedes came in the women's team sprint as they were edged out of the gold medal position by Germany, and the Germans also got the better of them in the 4x5km relay, taking the silver ahead of their Nordic rivals, who finished third.

The star power though came from Norway's Klaebo, who bounced back from a disappointing 40th place in the opening skiathlon race to win two gold, one silver and one bronze before a stomach bug wiped out his chances in the men's 50km race.

The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre itself grabbed many of the headlines as athletes were tested by tough uphill sections and slow snow, magnified by harsh weather later in the Games.

However, the results at the Beijing Games showed that those who put the work in, especially in terms of altitude training were richly rewarded, despite the tough conditions.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Five Olympians Who Are Retiring After the 2022 Beijing Games

For every new wave of teenage phenoms we saw these past two weeks in Beijing, there’s a group of seasoned veterans for whom these Olympics will be the final curtain call of their careers. Several athletes announced ahead of the Games that they intended for Beijing to be their...
SPORTS
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Diggins
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: Jessie Diggins earns silver, Mikaela Shiffrin and Team USA finish fourth, and Finland wins first hockey gold

In the final night (ET) of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jessie Diggins earned silver in the 30km cross-country race -- her third Olympic medal overall. Mikaela Shiffrin, River Radamus, Paula Moltzan and Tommy Ford ended up just off the podium in the mixed team alpine event in a down-to-the-wire finish in tough conditions. Finland won its first Olympic hockey gold medal, and Germany dominated in the four-man bobsled.
SPORTS
Washington Post

Mikaela Shiffrin’s final event of Beijing Olympics ends just shy of bronze medal

BEIJING — The last act of Mikaela Shiffrin’s Beijing Olympics was a group hug with her teammates beyond the finish line at the end of the bronze medal match of the mixed-team parallel event at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre. It wasn’t even clear if Shiffrin and her American teammates knew if they had won or lost — they lost — but there was a smile, or something close to it, on Shiffrin’s face.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Here's a Recap of Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Over the past 16 days of the Winter Olympics, figure skating action has been fierce both on and off the ice. Figure skating’s five events, including men’s singles, women’s singles, ice dance, pairs and the team event, all took place at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Country Skiing#Olympics#Freestyle Skiing#Nordic Skiing#Zhangjiakou#American#Non European#Swedes#Germans
NBC News

Finland takes down ROC, wins first Olympic hockey gold

For the first time in Olympic history, Finland is taking home a hockey gold medal. The Finnish men took down the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by a score of 2-1 early Sunday, powered by the strong play of goaltender Harri Sateri and some stingy play in the defensive zone. The...
HOCKEY
NBC Sports

Jessie Diggins wins Olympic silver in gritty 30km, final medal for Team USA

Much like the glitter she wears on her cheeks, Team USA‘s Jessie Diggins’ first and second career Olympic medals came with sparkling fashion marked by furious sprints. Her third Olympic medal, however, required a long slog. But the result is just as shiny. MORE WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE: The...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Team USA's Biggest Disappointments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Norway
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Beijing Olympics closes after golden moments and doping storm

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they had when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, in a snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially-distanced crowd. As he declared the Games over and handed over to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina, the International Olympic Committee president Bach hailed an "unforgettable Olympic experience". The Games produced bright new stars including China's Californian-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two gold medals to cement her huge popularity in the host nation.
WORLD
TODAY.com

9 stunning moments from the Olympic closing ceremony

After more than two weeks of thrilling athletic competition, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics came to a conclusion on Sunday with a beautiful closing ceremony. On February 4, the opening ceremony of the Winter Games brought on stunning LED and laser light displays, d-D technology, multiple performances and the traditional Parade of Nations showcasing athletes from around the world.
SPORTS
theScore

Final Beijing 2022 medal count: Norway breaks record, U.S. outside top 3

The last medals have been awarded in Beijing, and competition across 109 events is complete. Before the eyes of the Olympic movement turn to Paris, host of the 2024 Summer Games, let's look back at the final medal table from Beijing. By default, the table is ordered by the number of gold medals:
WORLD
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

324K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy