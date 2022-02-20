ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-Run Collision Involves Fire, Downed Power Lines

By Laura Jean
Key News Network
Key News Network
 2 days ago
A driver was not located at the scene of a crashed vehicle into a pole along with a nearby fire on Friday night. Keith Johnson/KNN

Los Angeles, CA: A driver fled the scene of a collision that involved downed power lines and a fire in the South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Los Angeles City Fire Department personnel and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of a vehicle that hit and knocked down a utility pole around 11:20 p.m. on the 800 block of East Washington Boulevard.

The driver of the car was not at the location when officers arrived. Firefighters knocked down a fire next to the car and in some vegetation about 100 feet away. LAPD blocked the roadway while the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power cleared the downed power lines.

